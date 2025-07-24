Universal Orlando Brings the Fright Back to Lagoon Shows for This Year's Halloween Horror Nights
This marks the return of the lagoon show to the event for the first time since 2022.
Universal Orlando has announced a new piece of entertainment coming to this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida, making a return to the park’s main lagoon.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Orlando has announced a new show that will be taking place on the Universal Studios Florida lagoon during Halloween Horror Nights this year.
- In the announcement, we learn the name of the new show - “Haunt-O-Phinc: A Ghoulish Journey" with a photo attached that implies it will use the infrastructure installed for their hugely popular CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular. Which is to say, it will feature tons of fountains, lighting, and projection effects. Unknown at this time is whether the new show will use drones or fireworks, as used in CineSational.
- The announcement promises that the new offering will be “a ghost story rising from its watery grave to haunt the Universal Studios lagoon, featuring towering water screens and eerie music."
- What characters, IP, and more details are unknown at this time.
- This marks a return of this type of show to the event for the first time since 2022 - with “Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale" and 2019 before that with the fan-favorite, Marathon of Mayhem.
- Earlier today, we also got word of another new show coming to the event, Nightmare Fuel: Circus of Decay.
- This is on top of recent news revealing two new “Street Experiences" coming to the event, with Mel’s DIE-IN Zombies and Club Horror, on top of the four scare zones we know are coming to this year’s event:
- This is in addition to eight haunted houses that have already been announced for the event, including:
- Interestingly, as of press time the official website promises TEN haunted houses for this year’s event and we already know about EIGHT of them. The event begins next month, and we still don’t have official word on two of the houses.
- That said, we do know that Five Nights at Freddy’s will have a presence in some way at this year’s event in Orlando and in Hollywood, though the official site for Orlando (again, as of press time) does not reflect that Five Nights at Freddy’s will be a haunted house-experience and is not listed with the other Haunted Houses.
- Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights takes place this year at Universal Studios Florida on select nights starting August 29th, through November 2nd, 2025.
- For more information or to plan your visit to the world’s premiere Halloween event, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning