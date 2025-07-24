Universal Orlando Brings the Fright Back to Lagoon Shows for This Year's Halloween Horror Nights

This marks the return of the lagoon show to the event for the first time since 2022.

Universal Orlando has announced a new piece of entertainment coming to this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida, making a return to the park’s main lagoon.

What’s Happening:

  • Universal Orlando has announced a new show that will be taking place on the Universal Studios Florida lagoon during Halloween Horror Nights this year.
  • In the announcement, we learn the name of the new show - “Haunt-O-Phinc: A Ghoulish Journey" with a photo attached that implies it will use the infrastructure installed for their hugely popular CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular. Which is to say, it will feature tons of fountains, lighting, and projection effects. Unknown at this time is whether the new show will use drones or fireworks, as used in CineSational.
  • The announcement promises that the new offering will be “a ghost story rising from its watery grave to haunt the Universal Studios lagoon, featuring towering water screens and eerie music."
  • What characters, IP, and more details are unknown at this time.
  • This marks a return of this type of show to the event for the first time since 2022 - with “Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale" and 2019 before that with the fan-favorite, Marathon of Mayhem.
  • Earlier today, we also got word of another new show coming to the event, Nightmare Fuel: Circus of Decay.

