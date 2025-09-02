Photos: Merchandise, Munchies, and More at This Year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando

There's plenty of merchandise from Five Nights at Freddy's, Fallout, some HHN favorites, and more Five Nights at Freddy's

The shelves of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights are fully stocked with tons of new merchandise celebrating the event and the IP that is highlighting this year’s Haunted House catalog. Fans will find everything from apparel to glassware, accessories, and more featuring classic Halloween Horror Nights looks, along with Terrifier, Fallout, Five Nights at Freddy’s and more.

Typically a must-have every year, there is, of course, the standard t-shirt that depicts each of the houses during the event this year, lined up in almost a checklist of sorts. Then, it’s all in on characters we know, whether they be from Five Nights at Freddy’s or even the popular HHN character - Lil’ Boo.

RSVLTS items featuring Five Nights at Freddy’s are also on hand for fans to pick up.

For a special media event, we were treated to special looks at numerous merchandise items, some we’ve already seen in the store, others that will be found throughout the event.

These items range from more Halloween Horror Nights fun, as well items from Fallout and Jason Universe.

For more about the merchandise at this event, be sure to check out our original post here. Along with the merchandise, there are other fun things to purchase, but these are edible! Take a look at some of the Terrifier and Jason Universe-inspired items (and more!) below.

Fans of the event in recent years have a new favorite item, something along the lines of the Pizza Fries or Twisted Tater in cult status, and don’t worry, it has returned again this year - The Walking Taco!

