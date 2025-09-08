Volcano Bay Makes a Huge Splash Alongside Epic Universe at This Year's Golden Ticket Awards

This year’s Golden Ticket Awards have been revealed, and Universal is taking home five different titles, with one win ousting a previous winner who has won the top honors consistently for decades.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando

Presented by Amusement Today, the Golden Ticket Awards recognize outstanding achievement across the theme park industry and are voted on by experienced theme park enthusiasts, industry journalists, ride suppliers and manufacturers around the globe.

The winners from Universal Orlando Resort: Best Water Park: Universal Volcano Bay Universal Volcano Bay offers the perfect balance of thrills and relaxation within a lush tropical paradise centered around a massive 200-ft volcano. Best New Coaster: Stardust Racers One of Epic Universe’s most thrilling experiences, Stardust Racers is a dual-launch coaster that reaches speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet as it sends guests rocketing through unique maneuvers where they speed alongside each other, crisscross, and so much more – creating an “out-of-this-world" adrenaline rush.



Best Dark Ride: Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment Blending innovative ride technology and media, larger-than-life sets, and the most lifelike animated figures Universal has ever created, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment sends guests deep into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor where they must evade a horde of enraged monsters that have been unleashed when Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s latest experiment goes terribly wrong.



Best New Theme: Darkmoor (in reference to Dark Universe) The most ominous world of Epic Universe, Dark Universe brings the classic Universal Monsters to the present day in the themed village of Darkmoor, home to attractions, shops, restaurants and character encounters designed to thrill everyone from families to Monsters fans alike.



Best New Attraction Installation: Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry is the most ambitious ride that Universal has ever created and combines massive environments, powerful storytelling and first-of-its-kind ride technology. Guests board omni-directional lifts that propel them up, down, forward, backward, sideways and more as they embark on a thrilling chase through the Ministry of Magic to capture Dolores Umbridge, who has escaped the trial for her crimes against the wizarding world.



What They’re Saying:

Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Orlando Resort: "We are honored to have received five 2025 Golden Ticket Awards this year. We are committed to developing the most innovative, immersive experiences imaginable and creating a vacation experience like no other. Our amazing team members take tremendous pride in delivering exceptional experiences to our guests every day, and this incredible recognition is a result of their hard work and dedication."

Erupting Thoughts:

Volcano Bay is a beautiful water park, but it’s surprising that only now has it taken home the Best Water Park award since the park first opened back in 2017.

Since then, there have been no major additions or enhancements to the park or the experience offered there, and the park is actually set to close in October of next year

While some wins for Epic Universe were basically to-be-expected, especially for Monsters Unchained and Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, the Volcano Bay award is sure to catch some off guard.

If nothing else, it will rattle the cages of those at Schlitterbahn in Texas, who have consistently won that award for over two decades.

It begs the question - what did Volcano Bay do better, or where did Schlitterbahn fail this year?

