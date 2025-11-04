A Stitch of Joy in a Small World: 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend Medals Revealed

Mickey and Walt are also represented on the batch of medals for the late January/early February event.

With the 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend kicking off at the end of January, the batch of medals have been revealed for this coming year's mix of runs.

The joy you'll feel completing the Disneyland 5K is exemplified by Joy.

Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Mouse is ready to clean things up alongside his trusty mop on the Disneyland 10K medal.

You'll have a catchy song stuck in your head once you see the trio of it's a small world kids on the Disneyland Half Marathon medal.

No surprise, given the name of this particular run, but Dumbo flies into adventure on the Dumbo Double Dare Challenge medal.

Disney Parks -- and the Walt and Mickey statue -- get the spotlight on the runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge medal.

And Stitch is ready to run too on the runDisney Kids Races medal.

The medals were also recently revealed for January's Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, which takes place earlier in January

The 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend takes place January 29–February 1, 2026.

