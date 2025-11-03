New Gold Finish and 10th Reward Pin Arrives for "Key to Disneyland Experience"

This new sparkly blue "D" pin featuring the key itself is the 10th commemorative reward for the popular 70th Anniversary interactive experience.

Disneyland Resort's 70th Anniversary celebration has unveiled a new commemorative pin as the latest reward for the Key to Disneyland Experience, marking the tenth pin to be offered for this experience during the park's milestone.

The popular interactive Key to Disneyland Experience, where guests purchase a special key to unlock magic and surprises at "lock stations" throughout the park, now features a new commemorative pin reward.

This new pin, a sparkly blue-and-gold key design featuring the Key to Disneyland in front of the classic Disneyland "D," is the tenth version of the reward pin offered to guests who participate in this experience.

This pin is exclusively available as a commemorative item for those who take part in the Key to Disneyland Experience at the Disneyland Resort.

The new 10th pin is available as one of the rewards starting November 3, 2025.

The other 9 pins have been adjusted from a silver finish to a gold finish variant of the pins.

Original silver finish

New 10th pin (with the new gold finish)

While the official 70th anniversary has passed, the Celebrate Happy celebration will continue through next summer!

Full of specially themed food and beverage, merchandise, and entertainment offerings, you won’t wanna miss out on the 70th festivities.

