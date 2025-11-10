Hong Kong Disneyland’s 10K Weekend Smashes Records for 20th Anniversary

Over 21,000 runners participated in the weekend-long event, which featured a new Zootopia-themed 5K and a focus on community.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort just celebrated a massive milestone. The “Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend – 20th Anniversary Party Edition – Presented by AIA Vitality” saw a record-breaking over 21,000 runners cross the finish lines, marking a spectacular celebration of fitness, fun, and Disney magic.

Building on the success of previous years, the event drew a massive international crowd from Hong Kong, mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond.

What’s Happening:

A record over 21,000 runners participated in the event, the second-largest race in the city sanctioned by the Hong Kong, China Association of Athletics Affiliates.

The event introduced a brand-new Zootopia 5K, joining other fan-favorite themes like the Duffy and Friends 3K, the Frozen 3K, and the Pixar 10K.

For the first time, the Mickey & Friends Junior Races had young runners dashing toward a finish line in Tomorrowland.

The event served as a warm-up for the National Games and helped kick off Hong Kong Disneyland's 20th Anniversary celebrations.

The popular Disney-Style Runway Awards returned, celebrating the best and most creative Disney-inspired running costumes.

The event highlighted sustainability with new battery-powered systems and community engagement through donations to local sports and youth charities.

What They're Saying:

Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR: “The Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend is a truly magical celebration that brings together sports, tourism and community spirit. This year’s edition is extra special as it serves as a warm-up for the National Games; it’s also part of the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort’s 20th Anniversary — a series of festivities marking two decades of magic, memories and milestones. Gatherings like this shine a spotlight on Hong Kong as a vibrant, dynamic travel destination. With our creativity, drive for innovation, and strong spirit of collaboration, I’m sure Hong Kong will continue to captivate the hearts of visitors from around the world."

Michael Moriarty, Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort: “As Hong Kong continues to strengthen its position in sports development, we see exciting opportunities to connect tourism with sports events. The 10K Weekend is a great example of how these two sectors can come together to create unforgettable magical experiences for locals and visitors.”

Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau : " AIA is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Disney 10K Weekend for the seventh year. As Hong Kong Disneyland celebrates its 20th anniversary and AIA Vitality marks its 10th, we’re excited to share this magical milestone. This event reflects our shared purpose of helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives — bringing families together, inspiring wellbeing, and creating joyful memories. "

Giving Back and Going Green

The resort's commitment to the community was on full display. Children from the “Disney All-Star Sports Academy” participated in the Frozen 3K alongside their coaches, who are former and current Team Hong Kong, China athletes.

HKDL is donating a portion of the event proceeds to the academy and to the Hong Kong Federation of Handicapped Youth’s “HKFHY Momentum Academy.”

On the sustainability front, the event introduced advanced battery energy storage systems to replace traditional diesel generators, reducing carbon emissions and noise. The resort also continued its partnership with The Green Earth to provide water dispensers and promote on-site recycling and composting.

About the 20th Anniversary Celebration

The 10K Weekend is just one part of Hong Kong Disneyland's massive year-long 20th-anniversary celebration.

The park, which officially opened on September 12, 2005, is celebrating two decades of magic with an event titled "The Most Magical Party of All."

This celebration, which runs from June 2025 to May 2026, includes a huge lineup of new entertainment and offerings for guests: "Friendtastic! Parade": The largest daytime parade in the park's history, featuring 11 new floats and over 100 performers. The parade includes floats for Zootopia, Encanto, Big Hero 6, Up, and, of course, Mickey and friends. "Disney Friends Live: Party at the Castle!": A new, high-energy, concert-style stage show performed in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams. "Momentous: Party in the Night Sky": An upgraded version of the park's stunning nighttime spectacular. This special 20th-anniversary edition includes a new pre-show, spectacular drone choreography, and, for the first time, projections that extend all the way down Main Street, U.S.A. This all comes on the heels of the resort's recent grand opening of the World of Frozen in late 2023, the first and largest Frozen-themed land at any Disney park.

