Hong Kong Disneyland's 20th Anniversary Hits The Ground Running As Celebration Theme Extends Into 10K Weekend Later This Year
The 20th anniversary party continues, along with a number of other themed races that take place at the destination.
Hong Kong Disneyland is celebrating their 20th anniversary with the Most Magical Party of All, and that theme carries over to their Hong Kong Disneyland 10K weekend taking place later this year.
What’s Happening:
- This November 1st and 2nd at Hong Kong Disneyland, runners can lace up and get ready for the Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend - 20th Anniversary Party Edition.
- It’s all part of the Most Magical Party of All, taking place to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong Disneyland.
- Magic Access Early Bird registration will be available from July 22, 2025 3:00 PM till July 25, 2025 11:59 PM. Members may refer to Magic Access Member Site for registration access.
- Public Registration will be available from July 29, 2025 at 10:00 AM until September 1, 2025 at 11:59 PM.
- Participant Information Submission will be sent to all registered participant(s) individually. Please have each participant complete registration by September 1, 2025. Participants are required to check their mail box for “Participant Information Submission" after registration, submit required information and complete the Health Declaration & Waivers by September 1, 2025.
- Every participant successfully registered will receive:
- Event T-shirt
- Event Medal & Lanyard (Collection upon race completion)
- Event Running Bib and Running Bib Buttons
- 20th Anniversary SouvenEAR Mini Party accessory (10K Weekend Edition)
- Event e-certificate
- Similar to runDisney events stateside, the race will also feature a number of Disney Characters peppered throughout the route, cheering runners on and inspiring them to push themselves harder.
- Participants can also pre-order Disney-themed costumes via the park's online store, and can also order a range of limited edition pins created especially for “Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend - 20th Anniversary Party Edition" on eStore. Note that a specific code will be needed, and will be found on the Participant Registration Confirmation email.
A New Destination:
- runDisney fans stateside have plenty of opportunities to partake in these magical marathon and race events, especially at Walt Disney World where numerous events take place each year.
- However, there is an upcoming pause coming to the Disneyland Resort once again in the near future, as the destination there begins a slate of massive construction projects that will affect much of their potential routes for their runDisney events.
- As such, Hong Kong Disneyland provides a good alternative for those seeking something new, or even smaller races.
- The destination offers a 10k themed to Pixar Animation Studios titles, as well as a 5k celebrating the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Zootopia.
- Smaller still, Hong Kong Disneyland also offers two 3ks, one themed to Duffy and all of his friends, and the other to another Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Frozen.
- For more information about any of these events, be sure to check out their official page, here.
