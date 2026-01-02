New Year New Eats as Disneyland Introduces New Menu Items, Sippers, and More

A new update from the Disney Parks Blog has revealed a ton of new culinary offerings and drink options that are coming to the Disneyland Resort in the coming days. Whether it be new items as part of the 70th celebration, or a new revamped menu at a Cars Land favorite, there are so many new menu items that are debuting to kick off 2026. Oh, and we didn’t even mention the new sipper! Take a look!

70th Celebration Additions

Additional new treats and menu items are coming to the Disneyland Resort as the 70th Anniversary celebration continues. So, if you’ve already made your one special trip, sorry to miss out on these delicious delectables!

Starting January 8th, guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can find some festive 70th anniversary items:

Carnation Café

Rum Punch: Bacardi Superior Rum, Myers’s Rum Original Dark, pineapple, orange and lime juices, and grenadine

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (mobile order available)

Lemon Chiffon Tea: Sweet tea topped with lemon chiffon foam (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Mickey Hat Cookie: Sweet dough cookie dipped in black chocolate with chocolate decoration

Strawberry Shortcake Macaron: Vanilla bean buttercream, strawberry jam, fresh strawberry, and strawberry whipped topping with strawberry crunch and a birthday candle

Market House

Mickey Hat Cookie: Sweet dough cookie dipped in black chocolate with chocolate decoration

Plaza Inn (Available starting Jan. 30; reservations recommended)

Paint the Night Dining Package: Enjoy a special lunch at Plaza Inn, then return to Main Street, U.S.A., later in the evening for reserved viewing for the “Paint the Night” parade. Adult Package: Herb-roasted chicken with mashed potatoes and buttered haricot verts served with caramelized onion sauce, Hawaiian roll, and a raspberry chocolate tart Kids Package (ages 3 to 9): Chicken tenders and mac and cheese served with vegetables, applesauce, Hawaiian roll, and a dessert Vegetarian options available



Red Rose Taverne (Available starting Jan. 8 through 21 and returning Mar. 2; mobile order available)

70th Stuff: Shortbread cookie with a cookies and cream cake, fresh raspberry, and raspberry jam surrounded with white chocolate mousse and topped with multicolored sprinkles

Tiana’s Palace (mobile order available)

Sweet Heat Beignet Chicken Sandwich: Fried chicken, Buffalo sauce, and creamy slaw on fresh beignets served with collard greens and house-made pickles (New)

Harbour Galley (mobile order available)

Yuzu Lemonade: Refreshing lemonade with a touch of floral yuzu juice and rainbow jelly topping (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Café Daisy (mobile order available)

Location: Mickey’s Toontown

The Miss Daisy: Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade and blue cotton candy syrup topped with blue raspberry gummy rings

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe

Mickey Hat Cookie: Sweet dough cookie dipped in black chocolate with chocolate decoration

Schmoozies! (mobile order available)

Strawberry, Hazelnut, Chocolate & Pistachio Mickey Shake: Strawberry shake with pistachio whipped topping, fried kataifi, and chocolate sauce (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Cappuccino Cart (mobile order available)

Mickey-shaped Cinnamon Roll Macaron: Cinnamon roll macaron shell filled with cream cheese buttercream and cinnamon caramel (New)

Outdoor Vending Locations

Watermelon Cotton Candy with 70th Anniversary Bag (New)

Sippers and More

With a new year comes the excitement of new novelties, including those fun sippers! This time, we’re getting the debut of a new sipper featuring a classic Disney character.

Starting January 8th, Disneyland Resort guests can get their hands on a new Jiminy Cricket sipper, which also includes a choice of beverage at time of purchase (limit 2 per person, per transaction).

Guests can pick up the sipper at the following locations:

Disneyland park: Alien Pizza Planet Bayou Country Fruit Cart Churros near Haunted Mansion Churros near Sleeping Beauty Castle Churros at small world Promenade Galactic Grill The Golden Horseshoe Harbour Galley Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe Little Red Wagon Main Street Fruit Cart Refreshment Corner Stage Door Café Tomorrowland Fruit Cart Troubadour Tavern

Disney California Adventure : Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park Corn Dog Castle Fairfax Market Mortimer’s Market Paradise Garden Grill Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: GCH Craftsman Grill



Also, Disneyland guests can also get their hands on a special 70th anniversary Mad Tea Party Teacups Bottle Topper, Available for purchase with the purchase of beverage (Limit two per person, per transaction), also starting on January 8th.

Disneyland park: Bayou Country Fruit Cart Churros & Lemonade in Bayou Country Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor Lemonade at small world Promenade Pretzels near Star Tours – The Adventures Continue Pretzels at small world Promenade Ship to Shore Marketplace Troubadour Tavern

Disney California Adventure park:

Churros near Goofy’s Sky School

Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

Señor Buzz Churros on Pixar Pier

Willie’s Churros at Buena Vista Street

New Fuel in Cars Land





Flo’s V8 Cafe at Disney California Adventure in Cars Land is set to debut a refreshed menu on January 20th. Check out what will be speeding into the Cars Land culinary landmark (also available via Mobile Order) then:

“Big Dipper” Cheeseburger: Beef patty, American cheese, B&B pickles, and caramelized onions on a toasted bun with pepperoncini cheese sauce served with choice of Cuties Mandarin Oranges or fries (New)

Winner’s Circle Chicken and Waffle: Crispy, golden-fried chicken and buttermilk waffle with whipped butter and maple syrup (New)

Fillmore Groovy Greens: Romaine and kale, bean and corn salad, cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy quinoa, toasted sunflower seeds, and zesty dressing (Plant-based) (New)

Fillmore Groovy Greens with Crispy Chicken Fenders: Crispy chicken fenders, romaine and kale, bean and corn salad, cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy quinoa, toasted sunflower seeds, and zesty dressing (New)

Ka-Cheeseburger: Beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and B&B pickles on a toasted bun served with choice of Cuties Mandarin Oranges or fries (New)

Tuned-Up Chicken Fenders: Crispy chicken fenders tossed in choice of sauce

Fast Track Loaded Fries: Fries topped with hearty chili, pepperoncini cheese sauce, sliced pepperoncini, and diced onions (New)

Cup of Chili: Hearty chili with cheddar cheese, diced onions, and cone-shaped cornbread (New)

Mini Buckwheat Waffles: Two mini buckwheat waffles served with sugar-free syrup (Disney Check meal) (New)

Mack’s Mac & Cheese (Kids meal)

Micro Burger with a Cuties Mandarin Orange and carrots (Disney Check meal)

Start Your Engine Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Shakin’ Jamaican Cold Brew with caramel premium syrup, and a swirl of caramel topped with housemade caramel-flavored cream and a caramel sauce drizzle (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Stop Sign Cream Soda Pop: Sprite with housemade strawberry and coconut cream topped with housemade strawberry cream and strawberry-flavored flakes (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Shakin’ Jamican Cold Brew (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Flo’s Classic Shake: Vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry shake topped with “road gravel” (Non-alcoholic)

Flo’s Classic Shake in Souvenir Glass: Cars Land souvenir shake glass filled with vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry shake topped with “road gravel (Non-alcoholic)

Brewery X Fender Bender IPA

Pacifico Cerveza Clara Mexican Pilsner-style lager

Seaborn Passion Guava Margarita



New Items and Returning Favorites Throughout

Disneyland Resort chefs are also experimenting with new items that will be arriving at restaurants (so many of them!) throughout the Disneyland Resort beginning on January 8th. At the same time, some returning favorites will also be returning.





Disneyland Park

Little Red Wagon (Mobile order available)

Blueberry Lemonade: Lemonade with blueberry coulis (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (mobile order available)

Strawberry-stuffed Croissant: Strawberries, pastry cream, strawberry coulis, and powdered sugar

Beef Birria Toasted Cheese: Pepper Jack, onion, cilantro, and salsa verde on sourdough served with consommé

Garden Grain Salad: Arugula, roasted red pepper, cucumber, couscous, farro, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, croutons, and red wine vinaigrette served with a breadstick (Plant-based) (New)

Peanut Butter Brownie Slice: Brownie slice topped with peanut butter mousse, melted peanut butter, and chocolate (New)

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake: Peach cheesecake with peach filling, oat cobbler, and vanilla glaze (New)

Plaza Inn

Salmon: Panko-crusted salmon served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Meatloaf: Baked meatloaf with ketchup, Worcestershire glaze, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and a buttermilk biscuit (New)

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake: Pineapple cake with crushed pineapple filling, pineapple mousse, and pineapple buttercream topped with cherries (New)

Strawberry Minnie Cake: Strawberry Bundt cake filled with strawberry jam and fresh strawberries topped with sweetened condensed milk glaze, white chocolate mousse, a Minnie bow, and chocolate ears

Cookies and Cream Chocolate Cake: Chocolate cake with cookies and cream mousse topped with whipped frosting, chocolate sauce, and cookie crumble (New)

Galactic Grill (mobile order available)

Pineapple Parfait: Layers of pineapple sponge, crushed caramel pineapple, pineapple mousse with a glitter-glazed dome of vanilla chantilly, and brown sugar crumble topped with a Stitch chocolate decoration

Starlight Taro Tea: Butterfly pea tea with blueberry-flavored popping spheres topped with whipped taro cream (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Mini Meteor Pancake Kids Meal: Eggs, bacon, mini pancakes, seasonal fruit, and choice of small DASANI water or small low-fat milk (Available for breakfast) (New)

Alien Pizza Planet (mobile order available)

Moonliner Macaron: Rocket-shaped macaron shell filled with salted caramel buttercream, ganache, and brownie pieces topped with a chocolate decoration

The Green Drink: Pineapple juice, ginger beer, lemon-Lime POWERADE, lemon sorbet, and a splash of vanilla served with lychee popping spheres

River Belle Terrace (reservations recommended)

Shrimp Lemon Caper Pasta: Spinach, tomatoes, chives, and fried capers (New)

IMPOSSIBLE Meatloaf served with roasted potatoes, garden vegetables, tomato glaze, and fried shallots (New)

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante

Duo Tacos with Carne Asada: Corn tortillas with tomatillo sauce, and pickled onion habanero served with tortilla chips and salsa fresca (New)

Duo Tacos with Chicken: Corn tortillas with tomatillo sauce and pickled onion habanero served with tortilla chips and salsa fresca (New)

Burrito Sonora with Carne Asada: Rice and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with guajillo sauce, sour cream, and Cotija cheese served with tortilla chips and salsa fresca (New)

Zocalo Fries: Seasoned fries topped with beans, queso sauce, carne asada, chipotle crema, and pickled onion habanero

Hacienda Salad: Kale-romaine mix, cilantro avocado ranch, grilled achiote-marinated mushrooms, grilled nopal salsa, and grilled chile-lime corn riblets (Plant-based) (New)

Fresas con Crema: Strawberries with sweet cream and cheesecake bites

Cucumber-Lime Agua Fresca: Cucumbers, lime juice, sugar, and diced cucumbers (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Café Daisy (mobile order available)

Caesar Salad Garden Wrap: Romaine and kale salad with sundried tomato bean spread, and creamy Caesar dressing served with fries (Plant-based) (New)

Daisy’s Goody Goody Donuts: Housemade mini donuts with cinnamon sugar

Mac and Cheesy: Mac and cheese served with Cuties Mandarin Orange, applesauce, and choice of small DASANI water or small low-fat milk (Kids meal) (New)

Chicken Tenders served with Cuties Mandarin Orange, applesauce, and choice of small DASANI water or small low-fat milk (Kids meal) (New)

POWER Pack: Cuties Mandarin Orange, applesauce, carrots, and wholegrain “fish” crackers with choice of small DASANI water or small low-fat milk (Kids meal) (New)

The Daisy Dog: All beef foot-long hot dog with fries

Red Rose Taverne (mobile order available)

Breakfast Fantasyland Faire Fold: Flour tortilla filled with cheese, hash brown, egg, bacon, sausage, and creamy aïoli (Available for breakfast) (New)

Cottage Salad: Romaine hearts, hardboiled eggs, bacon, marinated tomatoes, chicken, and cucumbers served with green goddess ranch (New)

Gaston Burger: Beef patty, pastrami, cheese, pickles, sautéed onions and bell peppers, and pepperoncini burger served with Cuties Mandarin Oranges or fries (New)

​​

Black Cherry Taverne Cold Brew: Chocolate cold brew with a black cherry topper (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Maurice’s Treats

Cheesy Garlic Pretzel Bread with Bratwurst (New) (Available after 11 a.m.)

Chocolate Croissant Cookie: Flat croissant filled with chocolate and coated in sugar (New)

Tiramisù Nitro Cold Brew: Nitro cold brew with dark chocolate syrup topped with tiramisù cream (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Troubadour Tavern (mobile order available)

Chicken Al Pastor Potato: Chicken al pastor, cheese, avocado salsa, and sour cream, topped with onion, cilantro, and spiced corn chip crumble

BBQ Burnt Ends Potato: Brisket burnt ends tossed in BBQ sauce made with Coca-Cola served with creamy slaw, pickle spear, and onion-flavored snacks

Chocolate-Butterscotch Cold Brew: Dark chocolate cold brew with butterscotch topper and wafer cookie (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Strawberries & Creme Lemonade: Strawberry lemonade with sweet cream topper and Outshine Strawberry Frozen Fruit Bar (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo (mobile order available)

Surabat Valley Greens with Roasted Tip-Yip: Marinated chicken, mixed greens, quinoa-veggie mix, mini peppers, olives, and Cotija cheese with cilantro dressing

Felucian Kefta Garden Spread: IMPOSSIBLE meatballs, herb hummus, tomato-cucumber relish and pita (Plant-based)

Surabat Noodles with Crispy Marinated Eopie: Lo mein noodles, bok choy, ground pork, and togarashi pork rinds

Vintian Mineral Mousse: Banana brûlée-centered dark chocolate mousse, strawberry mousse, vanilla chantilly, chocolate crumble, and cherry garnish

Meiloorun Juice: Pineapple juice, Minute Maid Lemonade, pineapple, blueberry, cranberry and lemon juices, and desert pear (Non-alcoholic)

Oga’s Cantina

Oga’s Obsession: Minute Maid Lemonade, cotton candy flavor, and blueberry popping spheres with bursting dried fruit mixture (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Milk Stand (mobile order available)

Polystarch Puffbread: Multi-layered pastry with crunchy sweet streusel shell

Blue Milk with Gorg Eggs: Blue milk with pineapple chunks topped with yogurt popping spheres

Kat Saka’s Kettle

Black Spire Waffle with Dipping Sauce: Waffle with sugar clusters and whipped cream served with crème-filled chocolate cookie crumble dip

Black Caf Slushy: Cold brew slushy, chocolate cookie sweet cream, and crème-filled chocolate cookie crumbles (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Cafe Orleans (reservations recommended)

Provençal Bean & Herb Pesto Salad: Field beans, olives, heirloom tomatoes, and pickled shallots with pesto dressing (Plant-based) (New)

Herb Roasted Chicken Alfredo Pasta: Wilted spinach, lemon-roasted garlic Alfredo sauce, and Grana Padano (New)

Garden Vegetable Shepherd’s Pie: Okra, onions, carrots, and mushrooms topped with mashed potatoes (Plant-based) (New)

Lemon Icebox Cake: Lemon no-bake cheesecake with blueberries and brown sugar oat streusel (New)

Berry Cream Soda: Sprite and cream with a splash of berry syrup (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Harbour Galley (mobile order available)

Garlic Bread Soup Topper (New)

Ratatouille Soup: Roasted tomatoes, garlic, zucchini, and eggplant garnished with roasted squash and eggplant with garlic bread topper (Plant-based) (New)

Tiana’s Palace (mobile order available)

Andouille Sausage Po’Boy: Roasted andouille sausage, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and rémoulade sauce on toasted New Orleans French bread served with collard greens and house-made pickles (New)

Shrimp and Grits: Shrimp simmered in Creole sauce with collard greens and cheesy grits (New)

Bengal Barbecue (mobile order available)

Chicken Teriyaki Skewer: Chicken skewer in teriyaki sauce (New)

Pork & Vegetable Skewer: Grilled pork belly and asparagus in tamarind sauce (New)

Bulgogi Bean Salad: Cucumber, edamame, chickpeas, and bell peppers tossed in ginger-scallion dressing (Plant-based) (New)

Tropical Slushy: Passion fruit, orange, guava, and lychee syrup with chile-lime rim (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)





Disney California Adventure

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe

Berry Chia Pudding Parfait: Berry yogurt, almond milk chia pudding, granola, honey, peanut butter, and fresh berries (New)

Salami & Provolone Wrap: Salami, provolone, romaine, Parmesan, red onions, sundried tomatoes, pepperoncini, and pepperoncini aïoli in a tortilla served with Cuties Mandarin Orange and grapes (New)

Schmoozies! (mobile order available)

Iced Honey Matcha Tea with honey cold foam and honey cereal (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Soju-Matcha Cocktail topped with honey cold foam and honey cereal (New)

Studio Catering Co. and Hollywood Lounge (mobile order available at Studio Catering Co. only)

Filipino Feast Burrito: Pork belly adobo fried rice, pancit, and lumpia in a warm flour tortilla with sweet chile dipping sauce

Strawberry Limeade served with a sliced strawberry (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Terran Treats

Infinity Cream Puffs: Six mini cream puffs with raspberry, cotton candy, Key lime, strawberry, pabana, and orange cream flavors (New)

Pym Test Kitchen (mobile order available)

Formulated French Toast: Bacon, blueberry-flavored popping spheres, Jamaica syrup, whipped cream, and sprinkles (Kids version available; available for breakfast) (New)

Verde Variant Chilaquiles: Tortilla chips tossed in tomatillo salsa, scrambled eggs, bacon, queso fresco, pickled onions, and crema (Available for breakfast) (New)

Recalculated Breakfast: Steamed egg served with bacon, crispy potato bites, and toasted particle bread (Available for breakfast)

Experiment 7290: Cookies and Cream Cold Brew: Chocolate cookie cold brew with sweet cold foam (Available for breakfast) (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Lucky Fortune Cookery (mobile order available)

San Fransokyo Noodle Stir-Fry: Fried tofu, broccoli, mushrooms, sesame oil, and soy sauce (Kids version available) (Plant-based) (New)

San Fransokyo Noodle Stir-Fry with Karaage-inspired Crispy Chicken: Fried tofu, broccoli, mushrooms, sesame oil, and soy sauce (New)

Matcha-Raspberry Baymax Macaron: Macaron filled with raspberry gelée and matcha buttercream (New)

Aunt Cass Café (mobile order available)

Ginger-Sesame Tofu Salad: Marinated tofu, romaine lettuce, and ginger-sesame dressing (Plant-based) (New)

Chicken Ginger-Sesame Tofu Salad: Marinated tofu, romaine lettuce, and ginger-sesame dressing (New)

Chicken Tortilla Soup: Tomato broth, diced chicken, corn, and tortilla strips

Dutch Crunch Baguette (Plant-based) (New)

Chocolate Japanese-style Fluffy Cheesecake topped with cherry sauce (New)

Strawberry Soju Cocktail: Jinro soju, strawberry purée, and Japanese milk beverage

Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería (mobile order available)

Japanese Peanuts (New)

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill (mobile order available)

Cantaloupe Agua Fresca (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Cappuccino Cart (mobile order available)

Iced Matcha Latte (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Banana Cold Foam Add-on (New)

Lamplight Lounge (Reservations recommended)

Pork Belly Bao Bun: Pickled onions and serranos, crispy chicharron, calamansi citrus aïoli, and micro cilantro (New)

Aguachile Verde: Hamachi, cucumber, pickled pearl onions, avocado, spiced mayo, chile rojo, salsa macha, and micro cilantro served with tostadas (New)

Sar-chasm: Espresso vodka, cold brew, and agave

Paradise Garden Grill (mobile order available)

Loaded Chicken Quesadilla: Achiote chicken mixed with roasted peppers and onions topped with chipotle crema, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Al Pastor Tacos: Pineapple-achiote-marinated pork with avocado spread, and tomatillo salsa served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and queso fresco

Aguachile Loaded Chips: Zesty chips topped with lime-cooked shrimp, fresh cucumbers, and red onion with aguachile salsa (New)

Wine Country Trattoria (reservations recommended)

Grapefruit Salad: Spring mix tossed in grapefruit vinaigrette with citrus segments, mint, shaved fennel, candied pistachios, and orange-vanilla mascarpone (Also available with grilled shrimp) (New)

Pull-Apart Cheese Bread: Pesto Romano focaccia, whipped herb ricotta, mozzarella, tomato coulis, red pepper flakes, and micro herbs (New)

Lemon Tiramisù with limoncello blueberries and mint (New)

Banana Brûlée Tart: Vanilla tart with brûléed bananas topped with banana-coconut whipped cream (New)

Frozen Banana Mudslide Cocktail: Vanilla vodka, Kahlua, Baileys Irish Cream, banana liqueur, and half & half (New)

Lime Thyme: Limoncello, Tanqueray gin, lime juice, thyme, and sparkling water (New)

Rinascimento: Bombay Sapphire gin, Campari, pineapple juice, orgeat syrup, and lemon juice (New)

Amalfi Sunset Paloma: Tequila, watermelon juice, agave, and lemon juice (New)

Blanco Negroni: Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto liqueur, Sipsmith gin, and Dolin Dry Vermouth (New)

Mendocino Terrace (mobile order available)

Italian Sandwich: Pesto Romano focaccia, prosciutto, salami, chorizo, Asiago, arugula, pepperoncini spread, and olives (New)

Smokejumpers Grill (mobile order available)

Strawberry Summer Salad: Grilled chicken, baby arugula, baby spinach, strawberry-tahini vinaigrette, caramelized onions, feta, and candied walnuts (New)

Outdoor Vending Locations

Empanada: Ham and cheese empanada with tomatillo salsa





More 70th Fun

As Disneyland celebrates their 70th anniversary, the party continues well into the summer of 2026. Though some were temporarily paused over the holidays, special entertainment that has returned for the 70th anniversary celebration is coming back to the parks. This includes the Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park and the popular Paint the Night Parade, also at Disneyland.

Across the Esplanade, the party continues at Disney California Adventure where a brand new World of Color, World of Color Happiness! Takes place nightly.

Special anniversary decor and experiences are also in place, and guests can experience new fun across Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.