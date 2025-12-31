Unused Disneyland Ticket Booths Demolished to Make Way for Porto's Bakery and Cafe
It looks like a lot of extra space is going to be needed for the gigantic Porto's, which has finally begun construction at Downtown Disney.
In preparation for the long-awaited construction of Porto's Bakery and Cafe at Downtown Disney, some of the vacant Disneyland Resort ticket booths are being removed.
What's Happening:
- Earl of Sandwich finally moved out of the former La Brea Bakery location in Downtown Disney back in November to allow for construction to begin on Porto's Bakery and Cafe.
- Construction on the new location in fact did begin earlier this month, and it has since expanded towards some of the ticket booths nearest the restaurant, which – after being empty for a number years – are being demolished to allow for Porto's to have a greater footprint than its predecessor.
- Theme park reporter Scott Gustin shared a video of the demolition in progress, as a digger tore into one of the old ticket booths.
- Porto’s Bakery & Cafe is a Southern California staple, known for its sweet pastries and treats, savory Cuban food, and incredible desserts. Guests can look forward to picking up their signature Cheese Rolls, Potato Balls and other favorite goodies from the bakery and cafe.
- The Earl of Sandwich as well as the Earl of Sandwich Tavern opened back in February of 2023, replacing the former La Brea Bakery.
- While this location was always intended to be temporary, Earl of Sandwich won’t be leaving Downtown Disney anytime soon.
- The temporary Earl of Sandwich location near Star Wars Trading Post will remain open until the new, permanent location opens in Downtown Disney.
- In addition to the sandwich shop we all know and love, the new Gordon Ramsay at The Carnabywill open, offering an eclectic blend of British hospitality and elevated pub favorites.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- As 2026 approaches, we've rounded up all of the current ways you can save on a Disney Parks or Disney Cruise Line vacation.
- A new construction permit application has been filed for a new Disneyland Resort parking structure, indicating work may begin soon.
- It’s almost time to lace up for the 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon weekend, and now runDisney has unveiled merchandise headed to this year’s event.
- Athletic apparel store lululemon has opened up a brand-new location within Downtown Disney.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com