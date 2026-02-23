Special Offerings for Magic Key Holders at Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2026
Magic Key holders can enjoy a specially priced Sip and Savor Pass, exclusive merchandise, and a 25th anniversary map activity.
Prepare your taste buds because one of Disney California Adventure’s most delicious traditions is officially back, and of course, there are plenty of special offerings for Magic Key holders.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returns to Disney California Adventure Park from March 6 through April 27, 2026, serving up limited-time flavors, festival marketplaces, and exclusive perks for Magic Key holders.
- From a specially priced Sip and Savor Pass to commemorative merchandise and a park-wide map activity celebrating the park’s 25th anniversary, this year’s festival blends culinary creativity with collectible fun.
- During the festival, Magic Key holders can purchase a specially priced Sip and Savor Pass that includes 8 digital coupons, redeemable for eligible food and nonalcoholic beverages and valid at participating Festival Marketplaces and dining locations, which comes complete with a Magic Key-themed lanyard.
- Each digital coupon can be redeemed for one tasting-size food item or nonalcoholic beverage. Passes and associated coupons expire April 27, 2026, and cannot be used at other events.
- To purchase at the special price, Magic Key holders must present a valid Magic Key pass and photo ID. Valid admission and a park reservation are also required for entry.
- Looking to commemorate the 2026 festival? A special Magic Key-themed Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival T-shirt is available while supplies last at:
- Acorns Gifts & Goods
- Elias & Co.
- Studio Store
- Select festival merchandise stands
- The limited-edition design makes for the perfect wearable souvenir after sampling your way around the park.
- Plus, get a sneak peek at the delicious foods that await this year via a fun video shared by Disney.
- In honor of the park’s 25th anniversary, Magic Key holders can participate in a special park-wide adventure.
- Guests are invited to pick up a specially designed Disney California Adventure Map and search the park for attractions, hidden gems, and anniversary-themed details. Once completed, participants who finish by April 17, 2026, can receive a commemorative souvenir, a collectible Soarin’ Over California attraction poster, while supplies last.
- The activity adds an interactive twist to festival season, encouraging guests to explore beyond the marketplaces.
- From savory bites to sweet sips and exclusive collectibles, the 2026 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival promises another season of flavors worth celebrating, especially for Magic Key holders ready to savor every moment.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Hooray for Food and Wine! Preview New and Returning Flavors for the 2026 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival
- New Marvel-ous Movie Mashups Posters Decorate Cars Land Construction Walls at Disney California Adventure
- Photos / Videos: Anaheim Ducks Day Takes Over Disney California Adventure for an Epic Hockey Celebration
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com