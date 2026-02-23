Hooray for Food and Wine! Preview New and Returning Flavors for the 2026 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival
Roll out the red carpet, spotlight on a dream of new food!
Get ready to roll out the red carpet for some delicious treats, as Disneyland have shared a first look at the food items for this year's Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.
What's Happening:
- In a similar vein to videos created for some recent Walt Disney World festivals – most recently for the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival – Disney has shared a fun new video previewing the food that awaits guests at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.
- This video is themed around a red carpet premiere and award show at the Carthay Circle Theater, hosted by Courtney, who dishes up the inside scoop on all of the "nominees."
- Of course, it wouldn't be a red carpet premiere without phtoographers, and there are plenty of onlookers ready to snap a photo of the stars.
- From show‑stopping dishes to sips worthy of a standing ovation, these festival offerings are the true stars of the event.
- Here are the items showcased in the video:
- Ramen Mac & Cheese – Peppers Cali-ente
- Cherry Cola Cold Brew – LA Style
- Spinach & Artichoke Grilled Cheese – Pym Test Kitchen
- Pizza Slider – Smokejumpers Grill
- Chicken and Waffle Mole Taco – Studio Catering Co.
- Mickey-Shaped Macaron with Snickers Bar Pieces – Uncork California
- Take a look at the fun new video for yourself below.
- The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival takes place from March 6 through April 27, 2026.
