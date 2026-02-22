Photos / Videos: Anaheim Ducks Day Takes Over Disney California Adventure for an Epic Hockey Celebration

Disney California Adventure spent the day celebrating Anaheim's own NHL team — which was once owned by Disney itself.

The annual Anaheim Ducks Day is back at Disney California Adventure for 2026, where fans of Anaheim's own NHL team were able to immerse themselves in a celebration of hockey with entertainment, photo ops, food offerings, and more.

Today, February 22, the Disneyland Resort hosted the annual return of Anaheim Ducks Day for 2026. The special event, which is included in admission of Disney California Adventure, invites hockey fans to join in on a celebration of the NHL hockey team. Quite the crowd showed up at park opening to get a chance to meet with some of the Ducks players.

Locker Room

The Hyperion Theatre courtyard has been transformed into the Anaheim Ducks Days Locker Room, which features a number of Anaheim Ducks activations. Guests were able to test their hockey skills, take commemorative photos, dance to some music from the Anaheim Ducks DJ and more!

Among the photo opportunities was a huge inflatable Anaheim Ducks player.

Of course, there’s plenty more photo opportunities within the Locker Room.

A popular greeting is sure to be the opportunity to meet with the Ducks’ mascot, Wild Wing.

Guests could also learn how to draw Wild Wing and decorate a Ducks Day pendant.

Guests could try their hands at a number of hockey-themed games.

Ducks Day Merchandise

The Hyperion Courtyard was also the place to get all your favorite Anaheim Ducks and Ducks Day gear – quite a bit of which sold out throughout the day.

Disney Ducks Takeover!

Over at the Animation Academy, guests can score big by sketching some of your favorite Disney "Ducks." Learn how to dark the terror that flaps in the night – Darkwing Duck, Donald Duck or some of his Duckburg relatives.

Take Flight Fan Rally

The Ducks Day fun continued on the other side of the park, specifically in Paradise Gardens Park, which hosted the Take Flight Fan Rally. Guests could also enjoy music from another DJ and some more activities.

As for the rally itself, Anaheim Ducks DJ JoJo Maestrado and the Power Players led game-time chants and fun in the World of Color viewing area. The rally culminated with Anaheim Ducks players taking the stage in a friendly competition.

The rally also featured appearances, quite appropriately, from Donald and Daisy.

Watch the Take Flight Fan Rally — Anaheim Ducks Day 2026: