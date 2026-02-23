New Marvel-ous Movie Mashups Posters Decorate Cars Land Construction Walls at Disney California Adventure

This author's personal favorite has to be Guardians of the Gas Station!

Almost a year ago in April 2025, the connecting pathway between Cars Land and Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure closed to accommodate construction on the latter land's massive expansion. Now, those walls have been decorated with some fun, spoof movie posters.

Symbolizing the connection between Cars and Avengers, the walls blocking off access to Avengers Campus from Cars Land have been decorated with some fake movie posters. More specifically, these are Cars-themed Marvel movie posters, cleverly putting the world of Cars into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

I think you'll be able to tell quite easily which movies are being spoofed with titles like Iron Van, Captain Ameri-Car: The Winter Tires, Guardians of the Gas Station and Carpool Gasoline.

Next to the spoof movie posters are some advertisements for various Radiator Springs establishments.

As a reminder, access to Cars Land is available via the Performance Corridor or San Fransokyo Square and access to Avengers Campus can be found via the Performance Corridor or Hollywood Land.

