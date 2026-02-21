From the Archives: Carthay Circle Adds “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” Display

The Walt Disney Archives is showing off some history with a new One Hundred and One Dalmatians display at Carthay Circle Restaurant and Lounge.

What’s Happening:

About a week ago, Walt Disney Archives announced a new exhibit was arriving at Disney California Adventure’s Carthay Circle Restaurant and Lounge.

Inspired by the 1961 animated classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians, several pieces from the archives are now on display.

Visitors can view a replica of Cruella De Vil’s iconic car, a spotted animation cel from the movie’s opening sequence, and even an original story outline created by Disney Legend Bill Peet.

Laughing Place had the chance to check it out, and we took some pictures so you could see too!

Located inside the lounge near a table, the exhibit is a bit hard to look at, but we made sure to get a close look at the pieces.

For those wanting to check out the One Hundred and One Dalmatians display, the Walt Disney Archives shared that you’ll have until August to enjoy it.

