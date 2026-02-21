From the Archives: Carthay Circle Adds “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” Display

Celebrate the 1961 animated hit as it hits 65 years!

The Walt Disney Archives is showing off some history with a new One Hundred and One Dalmatians display at Carthay Circle Restaurant and Lounge.

What’s Happening:

  • About a week ago, Walt Disney Archives announced a new exhibit was arriving at Disney California Adventure’s Carthay Circle Restaurant and Lounge. 
  • Inspired by the 1961 animated classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians, several pieces from the archives are now on display. 
  • Visitors can view a replica of Cruella De Vil’s iconic car, a spotted animation cel from the movie’s opening sequence, and even an original story outline created by Disney Legend Bill Peet.
  • Laughing Place had the chance to check it out, and we took some pictures so you could see too!

  • Located inside the lounge near a table, the exhibit is a bit hard to look at, but we made sure to get a close look at the pieces. 

  • For those wanting to check out the One Hundred and One Dalmatians display, the Walt Disney Archives shared that you’ll have until August to enjoy it. 
