From the Archives: Carthay Circle Adds “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” Display
Celebrate the 1961 animated hit as it hits 65 years!
The Walt Disney Archives is showing off some history with a new One Hundred and One Dalmatians display at Carthay Circle Restaurant and Lounge.
What’s Happening:
- About a week ago, Walt Disney Archives announced a new exhibit was arriving at Disney California Adventure’s Carthay Circle Restaurant and Lounge.
- Inspired by the 1961 animated classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians, several pieces from the archives are now on display.
- Visitors can view a replica of Cruella De Vil’s iconic car, a spotted animation cel from the movie’s opening sequence, and even an original story outline created by Disney Legend Bill Peet.
- Laughing Place had the chance to check it out, and we took some pictures so you could see too!
- Located inside the lounge near a table, the exhibit is a bit hard to look at, but we made sure to get a close look at the pieces.
- For those wanting to check out the One Hundred and One Dalmatians display, the Walt Disney Archives shared that you’ll have until August to enjoy it.
