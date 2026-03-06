Photos: New 2026 Food & Wine Festival Merchandise Arrives at Disney California Adventure

Celebrate the flavors of the festival with new apparel and collectibles now available at Disney California Adventure.

Foodies and Disney fans have something new to toast to at Disney California Adventure Park. As the annual Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returns for another season, a fresh lineup of festival merchandise has arrived to help guests celebrate in style. From wearable souvenirs to collectible trinkets, the newest items capture the spirit of the festival while highlighting the culinary creativity that defines this fan-favorite event.

RSVLTS Food & Wine Festival 2026 Short Sleeve Button Up Shirt - $75

Goofy Food & Wine Festival 2026 Tee Shirt - $36.99

Chip and Dale Keychain - $16.99

Goofy Food & Wine Festival 2026 Magic Key Ringer Tee - $36.99

Chip & Dale Food & Wine Festival 2026 Spirit Jersey - $79.99

Food & Wine Festival 2026 Ear Headband - $34.99

Food & Wine Festival 2026 Trash Can Salt Shaker - $14.99

