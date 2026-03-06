Photos: New 2026 Food & Wine Festival Merchandise Arrives at Disney California Adventure

Celebrate the flavors of the festival with new apparel and collectibles now available at Disney California Adventure.

Foodies and Disney fans have something new to toast to at Disney California Adventure Park. As the annual Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returns for another season, a fresh lineup of festival merchandise has arrived to help guests celebrate in style. From wearable souvenirs to collectible trinkets, the newest items capture the spirit of the festival while highlighting the culinary creativity that defines this fan-favorite event.

RSVLTS Food & Wine Festival 2026 Short Sleeve Button Up Shirt - $75

Goofy Food & Wine Festival 2026 Tee Shirt - $36.99

Chip and Dale Keychain - $16.99

Goofy Food & Wine Festival 2026 Magic Key Ringer Tee - $36.99

Chip & Dale Food & Wine Festival 2026 Spirit Jersey - $79.99

Food & Wine Festival 2026 Ear Headband - $34.99

Food & Wine Festival 2026 Trash Can Salt Shaker - $14.99

Reiley Selinger
Reiley, based in Los Angeles, is a Muppets aficionado with a love for theme parks and all things spooky.
View all articles by Reiley Selinger
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman