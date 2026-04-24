Photos: Refreshed Area of Disney's Hollywood Studios Receives Vintage Mickey Mouse and Silly Symphony Billboard
This new billboard adds a lot to the side of a previously plain soundstage.
As the transformation of Animation Courtyard into a The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard continues, a classic piece of Disney dating back to the 1920s is being recreated.
What's Happening:
- The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard is set to open on May 26 at Disney's Hollywood Studios, turning the former Animation Courtyard into an area inspired by Disney Studio lot in Burbank, California
- On the side of the soundstage housing The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure, a new billboard is being painted that will tie the reimagined area even further back to The Walt Disney Company's roots.
- A sign promoting Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse and Silly Symphony sound cartoons is being recreated on the soundstage.
- This sign originally hung over the company's Hyperion Studio location, which the company called home from January 1926 until May 1940.
- Over at Disney California Adventure, a slightly-modified version of this sign has been featured opposite, appropriately, the Hyperion Theater for a number of years.
- The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard will debut on Tuesday, May 26 at Disney's Hollywood Studios with the opening of Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live.
- That will be followed later this summer by the much-anticipated return of The Magic of Disney Animation.
- Beloved Disney characters will appear across six unique departments from the animation studio, while an Audio-Animatronic Olaf will host "Olaf Draws!" – a new Animation Academy-type show featuring lessons from acclaimed Disney animators.
- The new area already features a new Sorcerer Hat, inspired by the one that sits atop the Roy E. Disney Animation Building in Burbank.
- Hand prints from some beloved animated Disney characters will be found in the courtyard near the entrance of The Magic of Disney Animation.
More Walt Disney World News:
- As Rock 'n' Roller Coaster prepares for the imminent arrival of The Muppets, the attraction building and surrounding courtyard has gotten a new grey look.
- Guests planning to celebrate Star Wars Day can expect a highly organized shopping experience this year, with new details revealed for the May the 4th merchandise events.
- The Mickey Shorts Theater will be closing for a lengthy refurbishment starting next week at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- A new vintage-inspired Magic Kingdom logo merchandise collection has arrived, featuring classic characters and park icons across apparel, accessories, and more.
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