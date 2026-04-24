Walt Disney World Reveals Virtual Queue Details for May the 4th 2026 Merchandise Events
Guests will need to plan ahead and use the My Disney Experience app to access exclusive Star Wars Day shopping at Hollywood Studios and Disney Springs
Guests planning to celebrate Star Wars Day at Walt Disney World Resort can expect a highly organized shopping experience this year, with new details revealed for the May the 4th merchandise events.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has confirmed that both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney Springs will implement virtual queues for their May the 4th merchandise events on Monday, May 4, 2026.
- This move is designed to manage demand for what has become one of the most popular shopping days of the year at the resort, drawing fans eager to snag limited-edition Star Wars items.
- Guests looking to participate will need to use the My Disney Experience app to join the virtual queue, and timing will be key.
- For Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the queue opens at 7 a.m. ET, while Disney Springs guests can join beginning at 9 a.m. ET. As with past virtual queue systems, availability is limited and spots can fill quickly, so being ready right at launch is key.
- For those planning to shop inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests must have valid park admission and, if applicable, a theme park reservation for that day. Without both, access to the virtual queue at the park will not be possible.
- Once inside the shopping experience at Hollywood Studios, guests will also have the opportunity to merchandise mobile checkout through the app. This feature allows shoppers to scan items as they browse and pay directly on their phone, streamlining the process and cutting down on wait times at registers.
- As always, Disney recommends checking the My Disney Experience app and official website for the latest updates, as virtual queue availability, procedures, and inventory can shift quickly.
- Between exclusive merchandise drops and limited capacity, May the 4th continues to be one of the most competitive days for Star Wars fans visiting Walt Disney World.
- Whether you’re hunting for collectibles or just soaking in the atmosphere, this year’s May the 4th shopping event is shaping up to be another must-experience moment in a galaxy not so far away.
More Walt Disney World News:
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- Photos: Vintage-Inspired Magic Kingdom Logo Merchandise Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World
- Photos: Longtime Disney Exec Honored with Window on Magic Kingdom's Main Street U.S.A.
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