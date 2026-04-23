Photos: Longtime Disney Exec Honored with Window on Magic Kingdom's Main Street U.S.A.

Many believe a Disney window to be the highest honor at the company, despite the blue name tags and the Disney Legend award.

Regular park visitors at the Magic Kingdom have noticed a new window installed on Main Street USA, paying tribute to a Disney Executive who has spent nearly four decades at the company and Walt Disney World.

Located near the Main Street Bakery on the East Side of the street, park guests can now see a new window for the Main Street Trust & Loan, labeling Kevin Lansberry as the proprietor of the location.

Lansberry retired earlier this year after 39 years at the Walt Disney Company and Walt Disney World, largely in financial roles.

The interim CFO after the departure of Christine McCarthy, and before Hugh Johnston, Kevin previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, where he was responsible for the financial planning and fiscal management of domestic and international theme parks and resorts, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, Adventures by Disney, Walt Disney Imagineering, Revenue Management and Analytics, Global Business Development and Consumer Products.

His experience at the company spans nearly 40 years, and includes a wide breadth of finance roles, as well as leadership roles in Business Development, Alliances, Sales, and Operations - including Downtown Disney, Transportation, Sports, and Disney's Animal Kingdom.

In 2007, he accepted an operational role as Vice President of Downtown Disney at Walt Disney World (later renamed Disney Springs), a role that was later expanded to include Transportation Operations as well as Sports and Golf operations. Later, he moved into the position of Vice President, Disney's Animal Kingdom. By 2010, Kevin was named Senior Vice President, Worldwide Travel Operations, leading the Worldwide Call Centers and Consumer Direct Sales Operations for all parks and resorts locations. In October of last year, then Disney Experiences chairman (now Disney CEO) Josh D'Amaro announced Michael Moriarty as Executive Vice President and CFO of Disney Experiences, succeeding Kevin Lansberry would be retiring in February of 2026.

To see the new window for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel to help you visit the Most Magical Place on Earth.