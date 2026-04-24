Disney's Hollywood Studios Closing Mickey Shorts Theater and Its "Vacation Fun" Show for Lengthy Refurbishment
The attraction is planned to reopen later this year.
An often overlooked experience at Disney's Hollywood Studios is set to close for a lengthy refurbishment.
What's Happening:
- Located within the Mickey Shorts Theater, Vacation Fun - An Original Animated Short with Mickey & Minnie is an original animated short starring Mickey and his friends.
- Matching the style of the recent Mickey Mouse shorts, this clip show of sorts takes guests through some of the most iconic moments from the chaotic animated series, like Panda-monium, Couples Sweaters, Potatoland, and Croissant de Triomphe.
- Beginning Wednesday, April 29, guests visiting Hollywood Studios won't be able to experience the show for a number of months. The attraction will be closing for a refurbishment on that day and is expected to return later this year.
- There's currently no word on when the attraction will reopen, nor if there will be any changes to it when it does.
- This will give guests one less thing to do at the park in the month of May, before new experiences like Rock 'n Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, an updated Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run, and Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse open at the end of the month.
More Walt Disney World News:
- A new vintage-inspired Magic Kingdom logo merchandise collection has arrived, featuring classic characters and park icons across apparel, accessories, and more.
- The attraction poster for the newest Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run mission has arrived, and this time, it’s bringing one of the galaxy’s most beloved duos along for the ride.
- Walt Disney World is adding more perks for V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days including a new treat at EPCOT and an exclusive Passholder tumbler.
- As we get ready for Star Wars Day in May, Walt Disney World has shared a number of new food and novelty items that are coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios to celebrate.
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