Photos: Vintage-Inspired Magic Kingdom Logo Merchandise Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World

New apparel, accessories, and collectibles celebrate classic Disney Parks style with a Magic Kingdom twist

A fresh wave of nostalgia has landed at Magic Kingdom, and it’s giving classic Disney fans plenty to love. A brand-new merchandise collection has arrived, blending vintage-inspired artwork with some of the most iconic characters and attractions in Disney Parks history.

The new line leans heavily into retro park aesthetics, pulling inspiration from decades of The Walt Disney Company design history. Think bold colors, throwback fonts, and stylized graphics that feel straight out of a 1970s souvenir stand, but reimagined for modern day Disney style. Let’s take a look at the collection:

Magic Kingdom Monorail Tee Shirt - $36.99

Magic Kingdom Icon Mug - $16.99

Magic Kingdom Monorail Ornament - $34.99

Magic Kingdom Icon Metal Water Bottle - $44.99

Magic Kingdom Icon Tote Bag - $34.99

Magic Kingdom Logo Baseball Cap - $32.99

Magic Kingdom Icon Spirit Jersey - $79.99

Magic Kingdom Icon Ear Headband - $36.99

Magic Kingdom Icon Hoodie - $69.99

Magic Kingdom Icon Crewneck Sweatshirt - $59.99

Magic Kingdom Retro Bay Lake Tee Shirt - $36.99

Magic Kingdom Icon 1/4 Zip Jacket - $64.99

Magic Kingdom Monorail Icon Kis’ Tee Shirt - $29.99

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