"Those Aren't Big Birds, Sweetheart": Bats by the Thousands in Enhanced and Restored Effects at Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
No, we don't mean the baseball kind.
Bats. They're great survivors, and have also been restored and enhanced, surviving the massive refurbishment taking place at Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- We're getting more details about some of the enhancements coming to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
- One of those are new bats that have arrived in the caves of the Magic Kingdom landmark, including 200 show set bats and over 2000 faux bats that guests will see as they traverse the track.
- In some of the video, you can also see what appear to be projection effects that have also been installed, looking like the bats have awaken and begin to fly around.
- We also learn that some of the bats that have been around in the mountain prior to the major refurb have been painted and their glowing red eyes restored.
- The video also includes a fun attempt at their own spin on a viral moment - "It's frickin' bats, I love Halloween" - but with a Big Thunder twist.
- Take a look in the video below.
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is still closed as the classic attraction is undergoing a massive refurbishment that is seeing the addition of new ride vehicles, a brand new track, refreshed Audio-Animatronics figures, new props, and restored effects.
- The enhancements also include a refreshed Rainbow Cavern lift hill with shimmering stalagmites and stalactites that will begin to glow and rumble as the trains pass by.
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is set to reopen on May 3. To plan your trip aboard the Wildest Ride in the Wilderness, reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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