New Treat and Exclusive Tumbler Revealed for V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days at Walt Disney World
With a new Mickey chocolate cake pop and a collectible tumbler, Passholders have even more perks to enjoy this summer.
Walt Disney World is giving Annual Passholders even more reasons to plan a park day this summer, with a fresh wave of exclusive treats and collectibles arriving as part of V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days.
What’s Happening:
- A brand-new dessert debuting at EPCOT for V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days! Beginning May 1, Passholders can indulge in a Mickey-shaped chocolate cake pop available at Karamell-Küche.
- The limited-time treat features a rich chocolate cake center coated in dark chocolate, finished with a drizzle of Werther’s Original caramel and topped with bright yellow sprinkles. This photo-ready snack that leans into both classic Disney iconography and the beloved flavors of the Germany Pavilion.
- The cake pop is just one piece of a broader lineup designed specifically for Passholders during the seasonal celebration. Alongside the new snack, guests can also look forward to the return of fan-favorite offerings like the Passholder Lounge at EPCOT, as well as new collectible items including an exclusive magnet and a themed popcorn bucket.
- Another new highlight this year is the debut of the V.I.PASSHOLDER tumbler, a collectible drink vessel featuring artwork by Joey Chou.
- The design draws inspiration from across Walt Disney World Resort, incorporating familiar characters and visual elements that longtime Passholders will recognize from previous magnet releases.
- The tumbler is available for purchase with a nonalcoholic beverage at select quick-service locations across multiple parks, including Pizzafari at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Backlot Express and Dockside Diner at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Connections Eatery and Regal Eagle Smokehouse at EPCOT.
- To purchase the tumbler, Passholders can use the mobile order feature in the My Disney Experience app, ensuring their Annual Pass is properly linked.
- Like many other limited-time offerings, both the tumbler and the cake pop will be available while supplies last.
- These additions reflect Disney’s continued focus on enhancing the Annual Passholder experience with exclusive perks that go beyond standard park offerings.
- From specialty snacks to limited-edition merchandise and dedicated relaxation spaces, V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days continues to evolve into a seasonal event that rewards loyalty while creating new reasons to come back to the parks.
More Walt Disney World News:
- All the Food and Novelties Coming to Walt Disney World to Celebrate Star Wars Day
- EPCOT's Living with the Land Gets a New Disney Parks Ambience Video
- Photos: Mickey and Minnie ride the Carousel on the Latest Disney's Boardwalk Merch
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