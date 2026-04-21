Photos: Mickey and Minnie ride the Carousel on the Latest Disney's Boardwalk Merch

There's also newer items for AbracadaBAR available.

Laughing Place paid a visit to Disney's Boardwalk at Walt Disney World this week, and got to check out the current crop of merchandise you'll find in the area.

This carousel-themed Loungefly bag, featuring Minnie Mouse, retails for $80.00. And as you'll see, the carousel is the focus of much of the merch these days.

The same imagery, featuring both Mickey Mouse and Minnie, can be found on these mugs, which are $22.99 each.

And you'll find the happy couple again both on a set of ears and a pin.

A different image of Mickey and Minnie, strolling and enjoying ice cream cones, can be found on this magnet for $14.99.

While a zippered jacket sports the Disney's Boardwalk logo for $69.99.

Mickey and Minnie are back on the carousel on this Tervis tumbler, alongside other Boardwalk imagery. It sells for $34.99.

There are also a couple of current items for the AbracadaBAR, starting with this t-shirt for $32.99.

And these glasses for $19.99 each.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning