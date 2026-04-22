EPCOT's Living with the Land Gets a New Disney Parks Ambience Video

If you're one of us who count Living with the Land as among the most tranquil and blissful experiences at Walt Disney World, you'll be as happy as I am to see the latest Disney Parks ambience & music video.

What's Happening:

The Disney Parks YouTube channel has debuted a new video, "Living With The Land Ambience," presenting sights and sounds from the EPCOT attraction.

The hour-long video takes its time in each location of Living with the Land, from the early dark ride portion taking you through different environments like a forest and a desert, to the greenhouse tour that makes up the back half.

And if you've failed to get a good glimpse of people actually working in the greenhouse while on the ride, never fear, you can see plenty of them here!

The Living with the Land video joins other ambiance videos Disney have released like the four-hour video of Walt Disney World's Monorail route to one focused on the music and sound effects of the Haunted Mansion.

As much as I've enjoyed the other ambience videos, Living With the Land, with its more slow-paced, educational approach to an attraction, and its agricultural focus, feels like the perfect subject for a video of this sort.

If you'd like to see what it's like to experience the regular attraction, you can check our Laughing Place's video of the experience below.