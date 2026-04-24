Photos: G-Force Records Gets a New Paint Job Ahead of The Muppets' Rockin' Debut

In just over a month, The Muppets will officially take over Rock 'n' Roller Coaster – bringing with them a new color scheme for the attraction's show building.

As G-Force Records prepares for the imminent arrival of The Muppets, the attraction building and surrounding courtyard has gotten a new grey look.

What's Happening:

  • We're just a little over a month away from the opening of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and the attraction's courtyard is starting to see some noticeable changes.
  • Surrounding the changed colors of the upside-down convertible is a new grey paint scheme for the attraction's entry archway, as seen above.
  • The attraction's show-building is also receiving this new grey color scheme, which should help the brightly-colored giant guitar stand out even more (which remains covered in tarps).

  • Accents of a lighter grey help bring the new colors together.

  • Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is officially set to open on May 26 at Disney's Hollywood Studios, proceeded by Annual Passholder, Cast Member and DVC Member previews.
  • The much-anticipated song list for the attraction was recently announced, featuring such hits as:
    • "Song 2" – The Electric Mayhem
    • "Born To Be Wild" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Camilla the Chicken
    • "Love Rollercoaster" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson & Questlove
    • "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Def Leppard
    • "Walking on Sunshine" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Kelly Clarkson
  • The queue for the attraction will also feature celebrity cameos from the likes of Awkwafina, John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, Yvette Nicole Brown, “Weird Al” Yankovic and more!
  • Check out our recent post covering the announcements for more on what to expect with the reimagined attraction.

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