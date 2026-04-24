Photos: G-Force Records Gets a New Paint Job Ahead of The Muppets' Rockin' Debut
In just over a month, The Muppets will officially take over Rock 'n' Roller Coaster – bringing with them a new color scheme for the attraction's show building.
As G-Force Records prepares for the imminent arrival of The Muppets, the attraction building and surrounding courtyard has gotten a new grey look.
What's Happening:
- We're just a little over a month away from the opening of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and the attraction's courtyard is starting to see some noticeable changes.
- Surrounding the changed colors of the upside-down convertible is a new grey paint scheme for the attraction's entry archway, as seen above.
- The attraction's show-building is also receiving this new grey color scheme, which should help the brightly-colored giant guitar stand out even more (which remains covered in tarps).
- Accents of a lighter grey help bring the new colors together.
- Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is officially set to open on May 26 at Disney's Hollywood Studios, proceeded by Annual Passholder, Cast Member and DVC Member previews.
- The much-anticipated song list for the attraction was recently announced, featuring such hits as:
- "Song 2" – The Electric Mayhem
- "Born To Be Wild" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Camilla the Chicken
- "Love Rollercoaster" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson & Questlove
- "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Def Leppard
- "Walking on Sunshine" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Kelly Clarkson
- The queue for the attraction will also feature celebrity cameos from the likes of Awkwafina, John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, Yvette Nicole Brown, “Weird Al” Yankovic and more!
- Check out our recent post covering the announcements for more on what to expect with the reimagined attraction.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Guests planning to celebrate Star Wars Day can expect a highly organized shopping experience this year, with new details revealed for the May the 4th merchandise events.
- The Mickey Shorts Theater will be closing for a lengthy refurbishment starting next week at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- A new vintage-inspired Magic Kingdom logo merchandise collection has arrived, featuring classic characters and park icons across apparel, accessories, and more.
- The attraction poster for the newest Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run mission has arrived, and this time, it’s bringing one of the galaxy’s most beloved duos along for the ride.
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