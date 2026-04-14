Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Exterior Continues New Paint Job Progress at Walt Disney World

It's been about a month and a half since we checked in on the progress of the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets construction at Walt Disney World's Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park, so let's take a look at the current status of the attraction's exterior makeover.

What's happening:

Laughing Place reporter Jeremiah Good stopped by Disney's Hollywood Studios today to capture the progress on the new paint job for the exterior of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.

The detailing work on the upside-down convertible hanging from the arch outside the entrance is even more impressive than it was at the beginning of March, with musical notes, stars, and wavy lines all bringing us back to The Electric Mayhem's design choices in The Muppet Movie.

Further into the attraction's courtyard, painting work is also underway on Rock 'n' Roller Coaster's giant guitar, which will be repainted in a similar color scheme, as seen in the included Disney concept art.

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is set to open sometime this summer at Walt Disney World, though no exact opening date has yet been announced.

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