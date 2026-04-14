"Lilo & Stitch" Star Maia Kealoha Spills the Tea in Latest Edition of "Teacup Confessions"
Don't worry, there are plenty of questions about Stitch too.
The star of the live-action Lilo & Stitch (and no, we don't mean the genetic abomination) is the latest to go for a spin on the Disney Parks webseries, Teacup Confessions.
What's Happening:
- The latest episode of the new Disney Parks webseries, Teacup Confessions, has arrived, and this time we're heading to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom to hear more from live-action Lilo herself, Maia Kealoha.
- While aboard the classic attraction, the star of the recent live-action adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Lilo & Stitch, even does her best Stitch impression while sharing some favorite memories from the set of the film.
- She also reveals her dream co-star in the form of a Disney Channel icon.
- Take a look at the full episode of Teacup Confessions below.
- This is the fourth episode of the new Disney Parks webseries, after taking us on a spin with:
- Maia became widely known for her role in the live-action Lilo & Stitch, of which there is a sequel due out in May of 2028. The role marked her first-ever acting part, but she has since appeared in the Disney Channel series Electric Bloom, and has work in upcoming projects - including the aforementioned sequel.
- To go for a spin aboard the Mad Tea Party at the Walt Disney World Resort for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!