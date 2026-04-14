"Lilo & Stitch" Star Maia Kealoha Spills the Tea in Latest Edition of "Teacup Confessions"

Don't worry, there are plenty of questions about Stitch too.

The star of the live-action Lilo & Stitch (and no, we don't mean the genetic abomination) is the latest to go for a spin on the Disney Parks webseries, Teacup Confessions.

What's Happening:

  • The latest episode of the new Disney Parks webseries, Teacup Confessions, has arrived, and this time we're heading to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom to hear more from live-action Lilo herself, Maia Kealoha.
  • While aboard the classic attraction, the star of the recent live-action adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Lilo & Stitch, even does her best Stitch impression while sharing some favorite memories from the set of the film.
  • She also reveals her dream co-star in the form of a Disney Channel icon.
  • Take a look at the full episode of Teacup Confessions below.

  • This is the fourth episode of the new Disney Parks webseries, after taking us on a spin with:
  • Maia became widely known for her role in the live-action Lilo & Stitch, of which there is a sequel due out in May of 2028. The role marked her first-ever acting part, but she has since appeared in the Disney Channel series Electric Bloom, and has work in upcoming projects - including the aforementioned sequel.
  • To go for a spin aboard the Mad Tea Party at the Walt Disney World Resort for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti