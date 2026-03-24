Disney Parks Debuts New Webseries Allowing Celebrity Guests to Spill the Tea
The debut episode features the Mowry family.
Disney Parks has debuted a new webseries that will allow celebrity guests to spill the piping hot tea on a classic Disney attraction.
What's Happening:
- Disney Parks has debuted a brand new webseries that can be found on YouTube, dubbed Teacup Confessions.
- In the new series, the idea of a celebrity interview is revisited with a whole new SPIN. Putting special guests on the classic Mad Tea Party attraction at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, they are then asked a series of questions while spinning throughout the experience.
- In the first episode of the series, sibling stars Tahj, Tamera, and Tia Mowry climb aboard the classic attraction. The Mowry's - who have starred in hits like the series Sister, Sister and Smart Guy, as well as Disney Channel Original Movies like Twitches - spill the tea on sibling dynamics and some of their hottest Disney Takes.
- Check it out in the debut episode below.
- This is only the first episode of the new webseries, with more to come from a number of celebrities and stars.
- Future episodes of the new series include spins with Anna Cathcart, Lilo & Stitch star Maia Kealoha, Paris Hilton, and Hoppers stars Piper Curda and Bobby Moynihan.
- The series is set to debut new episodes weekly, arriving on the Disney Parks YouTube channel.
The Debut Episode:
- The Mowry's make some deep cuts in the new video.
- While some questions keep it simple, relegated to favorite park experiences, the questions then get a bit more personal - asking preferences over Smart Guy and Sister Sister - series that featured the sibling actors, but not together. Making them choose.
- Same goes for the DCOM, Twitches which spawned a sequel, where the actor family was forced to choose which of those they preferred as well.
- You can also hear an answer picking another DCOM from a different era of the network, with Tahj calling out Up, Up, and Away, starring Robert Townsend.
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