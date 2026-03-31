"Hoppers" Stars Bobby Moynihan and Piper Curda Take a Spin in Latest "Teacup Confessions"
Plus, Bobby spills his secrets to the perfect joke.
The stars of Pixar's Hoppers are the latest to go spinning in the latest episode of the new webseries from Disney Parks, Teacup Confessions.
What's Happening:
- The latest episode of the new Disney Parks webseries, Teacup Confessions, has arrived, and this time we're back at Disneyland to hear more from the stars of the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios.
- In the new series, the idea of a celebrity interview is revisited with a whole new SPIN. Putting special guests on the classic Mad Tea Party attraction at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, they are then asked a series of questions while spinning throughout the experience.
- The latest episode features Bobby Moynihan and Piper Curda, who star in the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios film, Hoppers.
- While on the classic attraction they answer a number of questions, including one thing that people might not know about performing a voice acting role in a movie like Hoppers.
- Curda answered, "That we don't record together," referring to the fact that her character is alongside Moynihan's for the majority of the film, though they didn't meet until after the movie was finished.
- Curda also mentions actress Cobie Smulders as the only person she's been truly starstruck by, while Bobby joins in, pointing out that Smulders is his friend Taran Killam's wife, adding (likely joking) that if he ever met her, he'd be starstruck too.
- Check out more of the fun and tea spilling questions in the full episode below.
- This is the second episode of the new webseries from Disney Parks, with the first one featuring star siblings Tia, Tamara, and Tahj Mowry from the hit series Sister Sister and Smart Guy.
- In Hoppers, we follow Mabel (Curda), a nature student who grew up surrounded by a nearby glade that serves as a sanctuary to hundreds of animals, spending hours there with her grandma. Now, years later, the animals have left the glade and that glade is at risk as Mayor Jerry Generazzo (voiced by Jon Hamm), is ready to build a highway through it.
- That’s when she discovers the Hoppers - scientists who have figured out how to hop their minds into robot animal bodies so they can study animals AS animals. While the scientists use it for research, Mabel tries to hop into an animal body to bring the critters back to the glade to stop Mayor Jerry.
- That’s when she meets King George (Moynihan), noted by his tiny gold crown, who introduces her to pond rules and what it takes to survive in their world.
- Hoppers is in theaters now.
- If you'd like to take a spin on the Mad Tea Party at Disneyland and spill some tea of your own, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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