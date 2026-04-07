Anna Cathcart Goes for a Spin In Latest Edition of "Teacup Confessions"
With credits like a character named Dizzy and a movie called "Spin", Cathcart is quite the perfect candidate for this show
The latest edition of the new Disney Parks webseries, Teacup Confessions, has arrived and features the star of Netflix's XO, Kitty and a star of Disney's Descendants franchise, Anna Cathcart.
What's Happening:
- The latest episode of the new Disney Parks webseries, Teacup Confessions, has arrived, and this time we're back at Disneyland to hear more from one of the stars of the Descendants franchise, Anna Cathcart.
- As we go for a spin, Cathcart is asked a number of questions about her experience filming the Descendants films, as well as some of her favorites from throughout the park.
- At one point, she is asked if she prefers Big Thunder Mountain Railroad or the Matterhorn Bobsleds, choosing one - but ultimately both - in a mashup that would be quite interesting.
- She also shares some wisdom and advice she has gained from friends and others throughout her career.
- Be sure to check it all out in the latest Teacup Confessions below.
- This is the third episode of the new Disney Parks webseries, after taking us on a spin with:
- Cathcart - appropriately enough - played Dizzy Tremaine in the hit Disney Channel movies, Descendants 2 and Descendants 3, reprising the role in the animated special, Descendants: The Royal Wedding.
- Additionally, she played Molly in the Disney Channel Original Movie, Spin and lent her voice to Lop in Star Wars: Visions.
- Outside of Disney roles, she is also the titular character on the hit Netflix series, XO, Kitty, which recently debuted their third season earlier this month.
- To go for a spin aboard the Mad Tea Party at the Disneyland Resort for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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