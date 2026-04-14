The Muppets May Be Teasing More Songs for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Through Hidden Easter Eggs

Disney Parks post sparks speculation about the Electric Mayhem’s full ride soundtrack, plus my own list of dream tracks i’d love to hear sung by any of the Muppets.

The Muppets may be bringing more than just mayhem to Sunset Boulevard. A new social media post from Disney Parks is sparking speculation about what other songs could be featured on the upcoming Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets, and if the clues are real, the ride’s soundtrack could be just as eclectic and unpredictable as Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem themselves.

We already know one major detail: the band will be performing a rendition of "Song 2" by Blur on the reimagined coaster, which is set to debut at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Summer 2026. But beyond that, Disney has teased that multiple songs, curated by the Muppets themselves will be part of the experience, opening the door for a wildly varied playlist.

The latest hint comes in the form of a cleverly designed image featuring a tour case stamped with Kermit the Frog’s face, covered in stickers that may or may not be pointing toward additional artists and tracks. Naturally, as a devoted Muppets fan, I have been dissecting the image for clues on what the tracks could be.

One of the most talked-about clues is a guitar pick labeled “LK,” which could be a nod to Lenny Kravitz. Known for his fusion of rock, funk, and soul, Kravitz would fit seamlessly into the Electric Mayhem’s vibe. Personally, I think “Fly Away” by Kravitz could be a fitting song to this lineup.

Another sticker featuring a stylized tree trunk with sprawling roots immediately turned my attention towards The Roots, a group whose genre-blending sound would make for a unique addition to the ride’s lineup.

Then there’s a sticker reading “The Original Idol,” which could reference Kelly Clarkson, the first winner of American Idol. If true, that could hint at a more pop-forward inclusion among the ride’s tracks, adding even more variety to the experience. Just imagine rushing through a rollercoaster loop to the sweet tune of “Since U Been Gone”. I think Clarkson’s song’s are already sing-in-the-car-at-the-top-of-your-lungs worthy, why not blast it in the super-stretch limo as you launch out of G-Force Records!?

A spotlight sticker is also visible, and while its meaning is less obvious, it could point toward a performance-centric anthem or even a theatrical rock ballad. My initial thought leads me to “Spotlight” by Jennifer Hudson, but it might reference classic arena rock acts or another song centered around fame and being “in the spotlight”. Alternatively, this may be a bit of a long shot, but “Super Trouper” by ABBA would absolutely fit the vibes that are being curated by The Muppets. Could the spotlight be the super trouper lights that blind us?

All of this lines up with what we know so far: this won’t be a one-song coaster like the original version. Instead, the Muppets appear to be curating a full-on musical lineup, giving riders a different experience each time depending on the track that plays. This shift that leans perfectly into the Electric Mayhem’s identity as a band that thrives on unpredictability and genre-hopping.

While Disney has yet to confirm any additional songs, the use of Easter eggs in promotional material feels intentional, and very on-brand for a franchise that loves to reward eagle-eyed fans. Whether these clues turn out to be accurate or just playful misdirection, they’ve already succeeded in building hype around one of the most anticipated reimaginings at Walt Disney World. And honestly, that’s half the fun.

There is simply so much incredible music in the world, and as a longtime fan of The Muppets, there are definitely some dream tracks i’d love to hear sung by any of the Muppets. (selfishly, i’d love a full album of my favorite songs sung by Beaker.) But if I were to curate the jams for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets, i’d choose songs like:

“Master of Puppets” by Metallica - I mean come on… puppets is in the name and the heavy metal track would work so well with the intense g-forces of the rollercoaster itself.

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter - With Sabrina Carpenter already having a working relationship with The Muppets, I think a Miss Piggy rendition of the hit song would pair perfectly. Just think about “that moi espresso!”

“Venus” by Lady Gaga - In the name of my favorite artist and Muppet performance of all time. I think “Venus” definitely deserves a spot on the list. Lady Gaga performed “Venus” with The Muppets during Lady Gaga & the Muppets' Holiday Spectacular and my brain chemistry hasn’t been the same ever since.

“Disease” by Lady Gaga - I know, I know… Two Lady Gaga songs, but hear me out. The song is off Gaga’s MAYHEM album and the first lyric in the chorus is “I could play the doctor, I can cure your disease”. DOCTOR Teeth and the electric MAYHEM. It just makes too much sense to not include it in my fantasy list!

With a Summer 2026 opening on the horizon, more official details are just around the corner. Until then, myself and many other fans will continue to decode every sticker, symbol, and subtle hint we’re given, because when the Muppets are involved, anything can (and probably will) happen.

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