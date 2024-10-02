Second Season of “The Secrets of Mormon Wives” Reportedly in Development at Hulu

After debuting as the most-watched unscripted season premiere of the year so far, it seems like a second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is almost inevitable.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Hulu

Pre-production for a second season is reportedly already underway in Utah, with the girls being gathered together to get filming underway soon.

After debuting earlier this month, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives became the most-watched unscripted premiere Disney+

became the The series follows a group of Mormon mom influencers who have become caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal. Will this group of TikTokers be able to sustain their families, their faith, and their friendships?

All eight episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are now streaming on Hulu.

More Hulu News: