Second Season of “The Secrets of Mormon Wives” Reportedly in Development at Hulu

After debuting as the most-watched unscripted season premiere of the year so far, it seems like a second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is almost inevitable.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that, while Hulu has not officially confirmed a second season of the hit reality series, it is becoming increasingly likely.
- Pre-production for a second season is reportedly already underway in Utah, with the girls being gathered together to get filming underway soon.
- After debuting earlier this month, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives became the most-watched unscripted premiere of the year so far at Hulu, based on three days of streaming data on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- The series follows a group of Mormon mom influencers who have become caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal. Will this group of TikTokers be able to sustain their families, their faith, and their friendships?
- All eight episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are now streaming on Hulu.
