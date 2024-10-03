FX Releases “What We Do In The Shadows” Trailer for Final Season

The hit FX comedy series is coming to a close after six seasons.
The vampires are back, albeit for the final time.

  • FX has released the trailer for the sixth, and final, season of their beloved comedy What We Do In The Shadows.
  • The critical darling has been a crown jewel of FX’s comedy line-up in recent years, picking up numerous Emmy nominations (including their first major acting nomination for star Matt Berry this past year).
  • This final season will wrap up the show, which is itself a television adaptation of Taika Waititi’s film of the same name.

  • What We Do In The Shadows premieres October 21st on FX and streams on Hulu.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
