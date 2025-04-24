Seven New Additions Round Out the Cast of Hulu’s Upcoming Murdaugh Murders Series

The series is based on a hit podcast following the same case.

Even more cast members have joined the cast of Hulu’s upcoming limited series about the Murdaugh Murders.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports

Madeline Popovich ( The Christmas High Note ), Jessi Case ( 9-1-1 : Lone Star ), Jim O’Heir ( Running Point ), Mark Pellegrino ( American Rust ), Nicholas Cirillo ( The 4:30 Movie ), Patch Darragh ( Obsession ) and Ryan Paynter ( The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat ) have all joined the cast.

), Jessi Case ( ), Jim O’Heir ( ), Mark Pellegrino ( ), Nicholas Cirillo ( ), Patch Darragh ( ) and Ryan Paynter ( ) have all joined the cast. Coming from showrunner Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr, the show is based on this stranger-than-fiction tale and the detailed work done by journalist Mandy Matney for her Murdaugh Murders Podcast .

. Popovich plays Mallory Beach, a bright, endearing young woman who’s best friends with Paul’s girlfriend, Morgan.

O’Heir plays Dick Harpootlian, a braggadocious, old-guard State Senator and defense attorney, Dick is hired by Alex to handle Paul Murdaugh’s boat crash case.

Case plays Morgan Doughty – Paul’s long-term girlfriend who’s grown all-too accustomed to his drunken outbursts and antics.

Pellegrino plays Eddie (Curtis Eddie Smith) – Alex Murdaugh’s distant cousin and sometimes employee, Curtis “Eddie" Smith is country through-and-through, and helps Alex with various odd jobs and money-making schemes.

Cirillo plays Connor Cook – One of Paul’s best friends, he’s quite used to Paul’s drunken sense of play, and readily agrees to go out on Paul’s boat with four other friends and girlfriends — a decision that leads to catastrophe.

Daragh plays John Marvin Murdaugh – Alex’s reliable and good-natured younger brother, John Marvin is always game to help the family in any way he can and is particularly close to his nephew, Paul, who he hires to work for him at his equipment rental business.

Paynter plays Anthony Cook – A Southern jock with a heart of gold, Anthony is one of Paul’s best friends and Mallory Beach’s boyfriend.

They join the already announced cast that includes Brittany Snow, J. Smith Cameron, Jason Clarke, and Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette.

No timeline has been set for the series, but with the cast quickly being filled out, it’s only a matter of time until production starts on this true crime story.

More Disney TV News: