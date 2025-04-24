“New Amsterdam” Star Ryan Eggold Joins FX’s New Drama Pilot “Seven Sisters”

The pilot comes from “Succession” writer Will Arbery and will be headlined by Elizabeth Olsen.
New Amsterdam star Ryan Eggold is the latest to join the cast of FX’s new drama pilot, Seven Sisters.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Ryan Eggold will round out the series regular cast for the FX drama pilot Seven Sisters.
  • Eggold joins the cast that already includes:
    • Elizabeth Olsen, Cristin Milioti, Meredith Hagner, Odessa Young, Zoë Winters, Bridget Brown and Carolyn Kettig who play the titular sisters
    • Philip Ettinger, who plays their brother
    • Anthony Edwards and J. Smith-Cameron, who play the octet’s parents
  • In the series, a large, tight-knit family begins to unravel when Adrienne (Olsen) starts communicating with a voice no one else can hear —forcing each of them to confront long-buried secrets.
  • Eggold will play Adrienne’s husband, a former addict, which he talks about frequently on his popular podcast.
  • Seven Sisters hails from executive producers Will Arbery (Succession), who wrote the pilot; Sean Durkin (The Iron Claw), who will direct it; and Garrett Basch (What We Do in the Shadows).
  • If the pilot moves forward, it will be Basch’s fifth series to do so at FX – where he is currently under a first-look deal.

