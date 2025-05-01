New “20/20” Reports on a Chilling Murder and the Shocking Courtroom Confession That Followed
"GMA3" co-anchor Eva Pilgrim reports on this intriguing mystery involving music, a bicycle and rose petals.
20/20 returns to ABC with a brand-new episode this week, focusing on a chilling murder and subsequent courtroom confession that shocked a small town in South Carolina.
What’s Happening:
- This week’s brand-new episode of 20/20 reports on the October 2021 stabbing of Christina Parcell.
- When authorities arrived at Christina’s home, they found her body in a pool of blood with 36 stab wounds and mysterious rose petals strewn throughout the home.
- Police, looking for a killer, set their sights on those close to Christina, including her fiancé and her young daughter’s father, with whom she had a contentious custody battle, though both were later found not to be the killer.
- But when a Ring doorbell camera captures an image of a man riding a bicycle and then entering Christina’s home around the time of her murder, it leads them to a courtroom confession that no one saw coming.
- With reporting by GMA3 co-anchor Eva Pilgrim, the all-new 20/20 airs on Friday, May 2nd (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
