Hulu Reveals Release Date and Trailer for “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2 Reunion

After a summer filled with drama and celebrations at Castello Rosato, Lisa Vanderpump gathers her team for one last evening of confrontation.

Hulu has announced the premiere date for the reunion of Vanderpump Villa Season 2, which will be hosted by Stassi Schroeder in collaboration with Lisa Vanderpump.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has announced that the reunion for Season 2 of Vanderpump Villa will premiere on May 8th, featuring Stassi Schroeder as the host alongside Lisa Vanderpump, according to Deadline

will premiere on May 8th, featuring Stassi Schroeder as the host alongside Lisa Vanderpump, according to Following a summer filled with drama, intrigue, and festivities at Castello Rosato, Lisa Vanderpump gathers her team for a final evening of confrontation.

This time, however, she is entrusting the hosting duties to her esteemed guest, the one and only Stassi Schroeder.

Schroeder became part of Vanderpump Villa during its second season, stepping in as Lisa Vanderpump's second-in-command.

during its second season, stepping in as Lisa Vanderpump's second-in-command. This role marked a return to her roots, as she previously worked under Vanderpump at Sur, a restaurant featured on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules.

Over the years, Vanderpump has served as a mentor to Schroeder, guiding her professional development and opening doors for new opportunities.

In a notable shift from her past experiences on Vanderpump Rules , where she faced tough questioning from host Andy Cohen alongside Vanderpump, Schroeder now finds herself in a position of authority, taking the lead in asking challenging questions.

, where she faced tough questioning from host Andy Cohen alongside Vanderpump, Schroeder now finds herself in a position of authority, taking the lead in asking challenging questions. Check out the reunion trailer below.

Cast of Vanderpump Villa Season 2:

Anthony (Executive Chef)

Marciano (Server)

Grace (Housekeeper)

Hannah (Server)

Andre (Bartender)

Gabriella (Events Coordinator)

Tyler (Activities Coordinator)

Ashley (Cook)

Hagen (Housekeeper)

Lexee (Bartender)

Dominic (Cook)

Tyler (Server)

Alyssa (Server)

Bridget (Sous Chef)

Aidan (Server)

Sianna (Events Coordinator)

Siadi (Guest Services)

Sheribel (Server)

Sam (Bartender)

More Entertainment News: