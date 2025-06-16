Disney Store Exclusive Winnie the Pooh Styles Bring a Bit of 90s Era Flair to Your Disney Collection

The spotlight item in this drop is the Winnie Pooh denim backpack. I know! We love it too!

Some Disney Store Exclusive additions to the Winnie the Pooh collection have just arrived and they’re full of styles fans will love as they plan their next Disney Parks adventure. Pooh and friends have been in the spotlight a lot this past year and the collection continues with the Pooh’s 90s era look.

The classic story of Winnie the Pooh and his life in the Hundred Acre Wood have enchanted audiences for decades and has spurred hundreds of merchandise collections too.

Today, a Disney Store Exclusive collection has arrived online featuring the adorable animals that we’ve come to love.

For this drop, the spotlight item is a denim backpack that’s so 90s you’ll feel like you’ve jumped back in time!

The full size bag has a front zip pouch, side pockets, and a drawstring main compartment covered with a fun flap. What makes the flap so fun? Well it’s embroidered with a balancing Pooh Bear, his name in block letters and the quote “stuffed with fluff."

Adding a bit of contrast to this carryall is the piping/trim that’s light brown and pairs well with the deep blue of the denim.

Pooh’s friends Tigger and Piglet have their own styles too as fans can travel in style with a denim crossbody bag and belt bag, respectively.

Finally, there’s an adorable tin lunchbox to add to your rotation featuring the three friends and “No Bother" in big bold letters.

New items in the Winnie the Pooh collection are available now exclusively at Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Denim Backpack - Exclusive

Simulated suede Pooh and Piglet patch on front zippered pocket

Drawstring main compartment with metal coppertone grommets

Interior zip pocket

Simulated suede trim

Adjustable backstraps with coppertone metal buckles

Two side slip pockets

Top carry loop

100% cotton

17'' H x 12'' W x 6 1/2'' D

Tigger Crossbody Bag with Coin Purse - Winnie the Pooh - Exclusive

Denim crossbody bag and coin purse

''Tigger–Feel like bouncing'' text on main bag

Zip top closure main compartment and front pouch

Zippered interior pocket

Zip-around coin purse with lobster claw clasp to clip to bag or strap

Both lined with contrast Tigger print fabric

Adjustable, removable crossbody strap with lobster claw clasps

Simulated leather trims and piping

Bag: 8'' H x 7'' W x 4'' D

Coin purse: 3 1/4'' Diameter x 1 1/4'' D

Strap up to 31'' L

Piglet Denim Belt Bag - Winnie the Pooh - Exclusive

Denim hip pack

Main compartment has two zip openings

Second zip pocket on Piglet side

Interior zip pocket

Contrast adjustable belt with side snap closure

100% cotton

6 3/4'' H x 11'' W x 3'' D

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Tin Lunch Box - Exclusive

Disney Store Exclusive

Embossed artwork

Features Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and ''No Bother''

Metal latch

Carry handle

Hand wash only

Tin

6 1/4'' H x 7 3/4'' W x 3'' D

