Disney Store Exclusive Winnie the Pooh Styles Bring a Bit of 90s Era Flair to Your Disney Collection
Some Disney Store Exclusive additions to the Winnie the Pooh collection have just arrived and they’re full of styles fans will love as they plan their next Disney Parks adventure. Pooh and friends have been in the spotlight a lot this past year and the collection continues with the Pooh’s 90s era look.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening
- The classic story of Winnie the Pooh and his life in the Hundred Acre Wood have enchanted audiences for decades and has spurred hundreds of merchandise collections too.
- Today, a Disney Store Exclusive collection has arrived online featuring the adorable animals that we’ve come to love.
- For this drop, the spotlight item is a denim backpack that’s so 90s you’ll feel like you’ve jumped back in time!
- The full size bag has a front zip pouch, side pockets, and a drawstring main compartment covered with a fun flap. What makes the flap so fun? Well it’s embroidered with a balancing Pooh Bear, his name in block letters and the quote “stuffed with fluff."
- Adding a bit of contrast to this carryall is the piping/trim that’s light brown and pairs well with the deep blue of the denim.
- Pooh’s friends Tigger and Piglet have their own styles too as fans can travel in style with a denim crossbody bag and belt bag, respectively.
- Finally, there’s an adorable tin lunchbox to add to your rotation featuring the three friends and “No Bother" in big bold letters.
- New items in the Winnie the Pooh collection are available now exclusively at Disney Store. Prices range from $24.99-$54.99
Free Shipping at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Winnie the Pooh Denim Backpack - Exclusive
- Simulated suede Pooh and Piglet patch on front zippered pocket
- Drawstring main compartment with metal coppertone grommets
- Interior zip pocket
- Simulated suede trim
- Adjustable backstraps with coppertone metal buckles
- Two side slip pockets
- Top carry loop
- 100% cotton
- 17'' H x 12'' W x 6 1/2'' D
Tigger Crossbody Bag with Coin Purse - Winnie the Pooh - Exclusive
- Denim crossbody bag and coin purse
- ''Tigger–Feel like bouncing'' text on main bag
- Zip top closure main compartment and front pouch
- Zippered interior pocket
- Zip-around coin purse with lobster claw clasp to clip to bag or strap
- Both lined with contrast Tigger print fabric
- Adjustable, removable crossbody strap with lobster claw clasps
- Simulated leather trims and piping
- Bag: 8'' H x 7'' W x 4'' D
- Coin purse: 3 1/4'' Diameter x 1 1/4'' D
- Strap up to 31'' L
Piglet Denim Belt Bag - Winnie the Pooh - Exclusive
- Denim hip pack
- Main compartment has two zip openings
- Second zip pocket on Piglet side
- Interior zip pocket
- Contrast adjustable belt with side snap closure
- 100% cotton
- 6 3/4'' H x 11'' W x 3'' D
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Tin Lunch Box - Exclusive
- Disney Store Exclusive
- Embossed artwork
- Features Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and ''No Bother''
- Metal latch
- Carry handle
- Hand wash only
- Tin
- 6 1/4'' H x 7 3/4'' W x 3'' D
Don’t Miss These Disney Store Drops
- The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration Collection has arrived online and includes over 50 magical items!
- Not feeling the bright colors of the first DLR 70th styles? The Castle Collection is a bit subdued with its elegant, black and gold hues.
- Get a jump start on your Halloween decor now that Mickey and Minnie Glow Pumpkins have returned!
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!