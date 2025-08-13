World of Disney Digs Up a Bone-afide Hit with New Pluto 95th Anniversary Collection

This new collection celebrates nearly a century of everyone's favorite pup with retro-inspired apparel and more.

World of Disney at Disney Springs is the place to be for fans of classic Disney characters, as a massive new collection has just dropped honoring the 95th anniversary of Pluto! (Yes, that’s over 665 in dog years!) From cozy cardigans to bold workwear jackets, this collection digs deep into Pluto’s history with vintage-inspired designs, comic book aesthetics, and nods to his 1930 debut.

Outerwear and Sweaters

Pluto Hooded Varsity Jacket ($79.99): This red and grey jacket features "Since '30" and "He Melts Your Heart" on the front, with a large "Puppy Love" graphic on the back.

Pluto Workwear Jacket ($89.99): An olive green, utility-style jacket with layered patches celebrating Pluto's 1930 debut on the front and a large graphic of a sleeping Pluto under the word "Loyal Since 1930" on the back.

Pluto “Disney Cartoons" Hoodie ($79.99): A vintage-style purple hoodie designed to look like a classic movie title card, complete with a contrasting grey hood and thick rope drawstrings.



Pluto V-Neck Cardigan ($84.99): A classic navy blue cardigan with white striped trim, featuring an embroidered patch of Pluto on the chest and "Pluto the Pup" on the back.

Pluto Comic-Style Sweatshirt ($69.99): A vibrant, all-over print sweatshirt with a comic book aesthetic, showing Pluto with a sandwich on the front and his name in bold green letters on the back.

Tops and Jerseys

Pluto Pinstripe Baseball Jersey ($79.99): A classic pinstripe jersey with "PLUTO" and "1930" on the front and "America's Top Dog" with the number "30" on the back.

Pluto All-Over Print T-Shirt ($39.99): A red crewneck tee covered in a repeating pattern of a happy, sitting Pluto.

Pluto Striped Work Shirt ($74.99): A retro, short-sleeved button-up with multiple patches and embroidery, including the phrase "I’m a dog, it’s in my nature" under a zipper pocket.

Plush

Pluto 95th Anniversary Plush ($39.99): A must-have for any collector, this yellow, corduroy-textured plush features a commemorative "Pluto 95" patch sewn onto his side.

Beyond the Merch: The History of Disney’s Top Dog

Pluto made his official debut in the 1930 Mickey Mouse film The Chain Gang , but he was an unnamed bloodhound. Later that year, in The Picnic , he appeared as Minnie’s dog, Rover. It wasn’t until his third appearance in 1931’s The Moose Hunt that he was officially named Pluto, a name inspired by the then-newly discovered dwarf planet.

, but he was an unnamed bloodhound. Later that year, in , he appeared as Minnie’s dog, Rover. It wasn’t until his third appearance in 1931’s that he was officially named Pluto, a name inspired by the then-newly discovered dwarf planet. Unlike Goofy, who is also a canine but is fully anthropomorphized, Pluto has almost always been portrayed as a regular (if exceptionally smart) dog. He walks on all fours, doesn’t speak, and communicates through barks, whimpers, and expressive pantomime, a choice by Walt Disney to explore personality through pure animation.

The 1941 short Lend a Paw , in which Pluto saves a kitten, won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film.

, in which Pluto saves a kitten, won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film. As referenced by the new hoodie, Pluto was also a big star in the world of Disney comics, often headlining his own stories where his internal thoughts were conveyed to the reader through thought bubbles.

