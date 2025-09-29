Clarabelle and Goofy Make Mini Mix-Its Debut in Pirate-Themed Halloween Looks

These plush pals are the perfect companions for all your spooky adventures.

Disney Mini Mix-Its are getting a Halloween upgrade and we are here for it! The adorable plush companions are donning fun headwear that doubles as a Halloween costume as the spooky season has finally arrived. Today, guests can visit Disney Store to bring home Clarabelle Cow and Goofy as these pals join the Mini Mix-Its collection.

What’s Happening:

A new assortment of Disney Mini Mix-Its

The perfect addition to your holiday decor, or a fun companion for trick-or-treating, these two are all in on the spooky fun this year and we’re sensing they are going for a “Dead Men Tell No Tales" pirate vibe.

Clarabelle is wearing a skull hat complete with a red bandana featuring more skulls, while Goofy’s skull headpiece features an eyepatch and a pirate captain’s hat.

The stylish hats can be swapped with headwear from other Disney Mini Mix-Its plush (each sold separately) for more fashionable fun.

This wave of Mini Mix-Its measure just over 6 \-inches tall and are super portable, featuring a hook and loop strap on the back so they can be attached to a favorite accessory, like a backpack.

Clarabelle and Goofy Halloween Mini Mix-Its are available now at Disney Store

Clarabelle Cow Disney Mini Mix-Its Plush - 6"

Goofy Disney Mini Mix-Its Plush - 6"

