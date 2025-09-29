Clarabelle and Goofy Make Mini Mix-Its Debut in Pirate-Themed Halloween Looks
Disney Mini Mix-Its are getting a Halloween upgrade and we are here for it! The adorable plush companions are donning fun headwear that doubles as a Halloween costume as the spooky season has finally arrived. Today, guests can visit Disney Store to bring home Clarabelle Cow and Goofy as these pals join the Mini Mix-Its collection.
What’s Happening:
- A new assortment of Disney Mini Mix-Its plush pals are here! The ever expanding collection has just added two new faces (and hats) to the lineup at Disney Store welcoming Clarabelle Cow and Goofy all decked out for Halloween.
- The perfect addition to your holiday decor, or a fun companion for trick-or-treating, these two are all in on the spooky fun this year and we’re sensing they are going for a “Dead Men Tell No Tales" pirate vibe.
- Clarabelle is wearing a skull hat complete with a red bandana featuring more skulls, while Goofy’s skull headpiece features an eyepatch and a pirate captain’s hat.
- The stylish hats can be swapped with headwear from other Disney Mini Mix-Its plush (each sold separately) for more fashionable fun.
- This wave of Mini Mix-Its measure just over 6 \-inches tall and are super portable, featuring a hook and loop strap on the back so they can be attached to a favorite accessory, like a backpack.
- Clarabelle and Goofy Halloween Mini Mix-Its are available now at Disney Store and sell for $19.99 each.
