Jack is Back! Starbucks Brings Spooky Christmassy Vibes to Their New Disney Tumbler

Just when you think you couldn't possibly need more "Nightmare Before Christmas" collectibles...

Disney Store and Starbucks are loving the world of The Nightmare Before Christmas as the third tumbler of the year drops online. Now that the seasonal focus is shifting to Christmas the design drops some of the spookiness in exchange for an emphasis on Sandy Claws!

Well it’s time to make room in your cupboard for a new Starbucks tumbler inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas!

The latest collectible item has debuted at Disney Store and the decoration is moving over from the Halloween vibes to the joy of Christmas.

Jack Skellington is featured on this silver stainless steel tumbler dressed up as Sandy Claws. He’s surrounded by a collection of presents and a spiraling tree. The tumbler comes with a screw top lid, red reusable straw, and silicone Jack straw cover to protect your beverage between sips.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 24 oz. Starbucks® Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw - $49.99

“This travel tumbler from Starbucks® features a Jack Skellington straw topper, complete with bat bow tie. The built-in straw means all chills and no spills!"

