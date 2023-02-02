Disneyland Rolls Back Unpopular Price Hikes on Lightsabers and Droids in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Disneyland has rolled back unpopular price hikes on the already expensive lightsabers and droids in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, according to The Orange County Register.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland has dropped prices on the lightsaber-building experience at Savi’s Workshop from $250 to $220 and on the astromech-assembling experience at Droid Depot from $120 to $100.

The price hikes were instituted in October 2022, during the final months of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s tenure.

According to Disneyland officials, these changes were made after further evaluation and guest feedback.

The prices are still higher than when Galaxy’s Edge first opened at Disneyland in 2019. Back then, the Savi’s Workshop experience cost $200 and the Droid Depot experience cost $100.

Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

More Disneyland Resort News: