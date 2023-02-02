Disneyland Rolls Back Unpopular Price Hikes on Lightsabers and Droids in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Disneyland has rolled back unpopular price hikes on the already expensive lightsabers and droids in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, according to The Orange County Register.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland has dropped prices on the lightsaber-building experience at Savi’s Workshop from $250 to $220 and on the astromech-assembling experience at Droid Depot from $120 to $100.
- The price hikes were instituted in October 2022, during the final months of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s tenure.
- According to Disneyland officials, these changes were made after further evaluation and guest feedback.
- The prices are still higher than when Galaxy’s Edge first opened at Disneyland in 2019. Back then, the Savi’s Workshop experience cost $200 and the Droid Depot experience cost $100.
- Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios still offers the lightsaber-building experience at $250 and the droid-assembling experience at $120.
