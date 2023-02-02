Disney Exploring, Casting for Limited Run Musical at Disney California Adventure’s Hyperion Theatre

Through an audition posting on DisneyCareers.com, we now know that a limited run musical is coming soon to the Hyperion Theatre at Disney California Adventure. But just what could it be?

What’s Happening:

Disney Live Entertainment is seeking submissions from musical theatre performers for an exciting new Broadway-caliber theatrical production at the Disneyland Resort

This new musical project will come to life through the creativity of Disney Live Entertainment in partnership with book writer Hunter Bell and featuring music by Emmy-nominated and Grammy-winning composer Christopher Lennertz.

Alternatively, the “Greek chorus” note has many fans thinking of Hercules .

, the show could possibly be something that mashes together several different properties rather than retelling a single story the way past Hyperion productions (such as and ) have done. When asked about the new show, Disneyland officials stated: “We’re excited to be exploring a new, limited-time offering for the Summer of 2023 and looking forward to sharing more at a later date.”

The Hyperion Theater has remained shuttered at Disney California Adventure since the park’s pandemic closure in March 2020. The most recent show to be featured was Frozen: Live at the Hyperion.

Prior to that, the ever-popular and long-running Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular ran from 2003-2016.