Some delicious sips and treats will be available at Disneyland Resort as we get closer to Valentine's Day. Disney Parks Blog shared what is on the menu.

What's Available:

Disneyland Park

Red Rose Taverne (Available through Feb. 28; mobile order available)

Love Stuff: Red shortbread cookie, red velvet cake, raspberry, cookies and cream mousse, and heart sprinkles

Stage Door Café (Available through Feb. 28; mobile order available)

Chocolate-Strawberry Funnel Cake: Funnel cake with chocolate drizzle, brownie crumbles, diced strawberries, and whipped topping (New)

Outdoor Carts in Frontierland (Available through Feb. 28)

Strawberry Cheesecake Pretzel: Strawberry & Graham Cracker-dusted Cream Cheese Pretzel

Strawberry Dipping Sauce

Strawberry Cookies & Crème Churro: Strawberry and Butter Cookie-dusted Churro with Vanilla Buttercream Drizzle and Strawberry Cookie Topping

Disney California Adventure Park

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (Available Feb. 10 through 14; mobile order available)

Sweetheart Sundae: Chocolate and strawberry ice cream topped with strawberry sauce, whipped cream, a chocolate-dipped strawberry, and valentine sprinkles served in a chocolate waffle cup (New)

Valentine’s Sprinkles (New)

Lamplight Lounge and Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining (Available Feb. 10 through 14)

A Toast to Love Flight: Three miniature cocktails featuring a spicy cocktail, a bitter cocktail, and a sweet cocktail

The Flame: Bacardi Raspberry Rum, peach schnapps, mango purée, raspberry purée, lime juice, Sprite, and firewater bitters with a chile-lime rim

The Ex: Absolut Citron Vodka, spicy bitters, blackberries, lemonade, agave nectar, and lemon juice

The Love That Lasts a Lifetime: Bacardi Raspberry Rum, St. George, orgeat, raspberry purée, pineapple juice and Sprite

Trolley Treats (Available through Feb. 16)

Oswald Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in chocolate and enrobed in dark chocolate with two long cereal treat ears dipped in dark chocolate and embellished with white and red chocolate.

Downtown Disney District

Ballast Point Brewing Co. (Available Feb. 14 only)

Tres Leches Rose Water Cake: Rose-milk-soaked shortcake topped with candied rose petal (New)

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes (Available Feb. 10 through 14)

Red Velvet Cake Shake: A red velvet cake batter shake with vanilla frosted rim with red and white sprinkles topped with a slice of red velvet cake, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and a cherry

California Churro (Available through Feb. 19)

Chocolate-covered Strawberry Churro: Churro rolled in strawberry sugar, drizzled with chocolate

Catal Restaurant

Valentine’s Day Pre-Fix Menu: Lobster Bisque followed by choice of Jumbo Scallops or Pork Belly Cassoulet as your main entrée and finished off with a sweet choice of Chocolate Mousse Cake or Cheesecake for dessert (New) (Available Feb. 14 only)

Scarlett Kiss: Raspberry rum, lemon juice, simple, lemonade, soda water, fresh berries, and a splash of raspberry purée (New) (Available through Feb. 28)

Kayla’s Cake (Available through Feb. 14)

Valentine’s Day Gift Box: Six pre-selected macaron flavors of rose champagne, raspberry chocolate, strawberry cheesecake, red velvet, sea salt caramel, and Belgian dark chocolate

Naples Ristorante e Bar (Available Feb. 11 through 14)

Two Enchanted Centuria Martini: Tequila blanco, chilled espresso, Irish cream, and vanilla syrup topped with an edible flower and served with a special Valentine’s tiramisu dessert to share (New)

Tortilla Jo’s (Available Feb. 11 through 14)

Two Amor-ita Margaritas: Tequila, raspberry liqueur, organic margarita mix, and muddled raspberries served with a raspberry cheesecake to share (New)

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen

Reef & Beef: Grilled jumbo shrimp and braised short ribs with creamy grits, green tomato chow-chow, and chili garlic butter sauce (Available Feb. 14 only)

Chocolate Strawberry Martini: Strawberry vodka and chocolate liqueur (Available Feb. 6 through 19)

Sprinkles (Available through Feb. 19)

Raspberry Chocolate Chip Cupcake + Layer Cake: Chocolate chip-studded Belgian dark chocolate cake topped with luscious raspberry frosting

Heartthrob Red Velvet: Red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting finished with our exclusive blend from Fancy Sprinkles

I Love You Box: Four red velvet, four vanilla, and four raspberry chocolate chip cupcakes

XOXO Box: Three dark chocolate, three red velvet, three vanilla, and three raspberry chocolate chip cupcakes

Uva Bar & Cafe (Available through Feb. 28)

Scarlett Kiss: Raspberry rum, lemon juice, simple, lemonade, soda water, fresh berries, and a splash of raspberry purée (New)

Wetzel’s Pretzels (Available through Feb. 28)

Choco Churro Bitz and Frozen Horchata Bundle: Cin-A-Bitz drizzled with dulce de leche and Ghirardelli chocolate sauce paired with frozen horchata topped with cinnamon (New)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

GCH Craftsman Bar (Available through Feb. 26)

California Crush Cocktail: Crown Royal Regal Apple Whiskey, strawberry purée, lemon, and agave served with a mint sprig and strawberry heart garnish

Tuxedo Strawberry Cocktail: Bacardi Raspberry Rum, dark crème de cacao, strawberry purée, and half & half served “up” in a chocolate-coated martini glass with strawberry garnish

Love’s Lantern Cocktail: Skyy Citrus Vodka, Chambord, and lime garnished with edible flowers and a glow cube

Craftsman Grill (Available through Feb. 21; mobile order available)

Valentine’s Day Donuts

Valentine’s Day Cupcake

GCH Holiday Cart (Available through Feb. 26)

Heart-shaped Linzer Cookie

Mickey-shaped Valentine Cookie

Valentine Macarons

Assorted Cookie Box

Chocolate-dipped Strawberries

Valentine Crisped Rice Treat: Dark and white chocolate-dipped crisped rice treat

Waffle Shot available with choice of milk, low-fat milk, chocolate milk or strawberry

Hearthstone Lounge (Available Feb. 10 through 20)

Sparkling Fire: Ketel One Vodka, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Champagne, lemon juice, and raspberry gum syrup garnished with a raspberry and a dried rose petal (New)

Disneyland Hotel

Coffee House (Available Feb. 10 through 20; mobile order available)

Sablé Heart Cookie with Raspberry Filling

Red Velvet Cupcake

Iced Raspberry Mocha

Raspberry Mocha

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar (Available Feb. 10 through 20)

Sablé Heart Cookie with Raspberry Filling

Red Velvet Cupcake

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite (SOLD OUT)

