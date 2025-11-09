Photos / Videos: Disney Jollywood Nights Brings Holiday Favorites Like "Glisten!" and "Disney Holidays in Hollywood" Back for the 2025 Holiday Season

Other returning favorites including "What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along" and "Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam!"

The first Disney Jollywood Nights event of 2025 took place last night, offering up a number of returning fan-favorite entertainment offerings and plenty of new character and greet opportunities. Let’s take a look through the entertainment offerings of the third annual Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Glisten!

“Glisten!" is back for its second year at Disney Jollywood Nights—a stunning ice skating show on Hollywood Boulevard where international champion skaters perform breathtaking routines set to a vibrant holiday soundtrack—including original songs and Disney favorites like “Be Our Guest" and “When You Wish Upon a Star."

Watch a Full 2025 Performance of Glisten!

Disney Holidays in Hollywood

Catch a special performance of a whimsical holiday show, “Disney Holidays in Hollywood" at Disney's Hollywood Studios as part of Disney Jollywood Nights. Hosted by Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, this star-studded holiday extravaganza includes appearances from Characters such as Tiana, Belle, Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse—accompanied by a talented cast of singers, dancers and jazz musicians.

Watch the Full 2025 Disney Holidays in Hollywood:

What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along

In "What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along," guests are invited to join Jack Skellington on a dreamlike adventure at that park's Hyperion Theater where they sing along with the Pumpkin King to songs from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas as they follow 2 friends on a larger-than-life journey.

Twilight Soirée at the Tip Top Club

Guests are cordially invited to Twilight Soirée at the Tip Top Club—a swingin' celebration in the courtyard of The Hollywood Tower Hotel where they can sip beverages and unwind in style while a live band swoons and croons holiday tunes.

Enjoy a Performance from the Twilight Soirée at the Tip Top Club:

Characters and More

While we were bouncing around with the holiday spirit of the evening, we were able to see some of our favorite friends – including a few friends new to Disney Jollywood Nights for 2025, such as:

Bing Bong from Inside Out in Grand Avenue

Miguel from Coco near Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Check out the full list of character greetings at Disney Jollywood Nights. Find out more details about what you can expect at this year’s Jollywood Nights, and enjoy a preview of the event’s food and merchandise.

Disney Jollywood Nights takes place on select dates through Monday, December 22nd at Walt Disney World.

