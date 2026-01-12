Magic Key Members Magnet Set Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Disney California Adventure
Magic Key holders can step into the memory of the park with exclusive character greetings and a souvenir magnet set.
Disneyland Resort has revealed a look at the magnet set for Magic Key holders to commemorate the silver anniversary of Disney California Adventure Park!
What’s Happening:
- The "Fun and Sun" event celebrates the 25th anniversary of the park, offering a walk down memory lane with nostalgic photo opportunities.
- As a souvenir, Key holders can pick up a specially designed magnet set featuring Joy and Sadness from Pixar's Inside Out, captioned "Fun and Sun whether you're ready or not."
- The event promises encounters with "familiar friends," suggesting rare or retro character appearances in the Hyperion Theater Courtyard.
- To manage demand, Magic Key holders must join a virtual queue via the Disneyland app to access the event area.
- The event runs daily from February 5 through February 15, 2026, between 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm.
- Please note the event will be closed on February 9, 2026.This limited-time offering is located at the Hyperion Theater Courtyard in Hollywood Land.
- There is a limit of one magnet set per Magic Key holder, available while supplies last.
- Be sure to have your pass linked in the Disneyland App to access the queue.
- Recently, Disneyland announced a Magic Key holder event commemorating Lunar New Year with a special keepsake button commemorating the Year of Horse.
- Disneyland also announced a special Magic Key popcorn bucket celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney California Adventure.
A Quarter Century of Adventure
- Disney California Adventure officially opened on February 8, 2001, built on the site of the original Disneyland parking lot.
- In 2007, Disney announced a massive $1.1 billion expansion to fix the park, which brought us World of Color, The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Undersea Adventure, and the complete re-theming of the entrance into Buena Vista Street.
- The relaunch culminated in June 2012 with the opening of Cars Land, widely considered the turning point that cemented the park as a full-day destination.
