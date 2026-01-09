Out on the Terrace: Add-On Beverage Seminars Revealed for 2026 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival
As we get closer to the annual Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, we are learning about the special wine and mixology seminars coming as part of the festivities.
What’s Happening:
- With the annual Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival just around the corner, we’re learning a bit more about some of the special additions that guests can enjoy during the festivities.
- Taking place at the Sonoma Terrace at the Golden Vine Winery in the park, guests can enjoy special beverage seminars with Disneyland Resort mixologists and celebrated winemakers.
- There are two types of seminars that guests can enjoy - Mixology Education & Cocktail Making seminars, or Wine Education & Tasting seminars.
- For the Mixology Education & Cocktail Making Seminars, each session is focused on a different type of liquor and the location at the Disneyland Resort and their drinks featuring that spirit. For example, Gin drinks from the Pym Test Kitchen will be featured on select dates, while Rum drinks featured in Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar will be featured on different dates.
- The Wine Education & Tasting Seminars each feature a different winery on different dates, some featuring a Disneyland Resort Sommelier.
- Each seminar, as of press time, costs an additional $30 per person, and those participating must be 21 years of age or older. Reservations are required, and can be made at the official site for the events, Mixology and Wine.
- It is also important to note that a reservation to these seminars is NOT a theme park ticket or a theme park reservation. Both of which - park ticket and park reservation - are needed to experience the seminars at the Sonoma Terrace.
March
Mixology Education & Cocktail Making Seminars
- Gin - Carthay Circle Restaurant, Saturday, March 7th, at 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM and Sunday, March 8th, at 12:00 and 2:00 PM.
- Tequila - Hollywood Lounge, Saturday, March 14th, at 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM and Sunday, March 15th, at 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM
- Whiskey - Lamplight Lounge, Saturday, March 21st, at 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM and Sunday, March 22nd, at 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM.
- Whiskey - Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, Saturday, March 28th, at 12:00 PM and Sunday, March 29th, at 12:00 PM.
- Rum - Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, Saturday, March 28th, at 2:00 PM and Sunday, March 29th, at 2:00 PM.
Wine Education & Tasting Seminars
- Bodkin Wines with Chris Christensen, Saturday, March 7th, at 4:00 PM and Sunday, March 8th, at 4:00 PM
- Duckhorn Vineyards with Dana Epperson, Saturday, March 14th, at 4:00 PM and Sunday, March 15th, at 4:00 PM.
- McClain Cellars with Jason McClain, Saturday, March 21st, at 4:00 PM and Sunday, March 22nd, at 4:00 PM.
- Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration Sommelier, Saturday, March 28th, at 4:00 PM and Sunday, March 29th, at 4:00 PM.
April
Mixology Education & Cocktail Making Seminars
- Gin - Pym Test Kitchen, Saturday, April 4th at 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM, and Sunday, April 5th at 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM.
- Gin - Festival Beverages, Saturday, April 11th at 12:00 PM and Sunday, April 12th at 12:00 PM
- Vodka - Broken Spell Lounge, Saturday, April 11th at 2:00 PM and Sunday, April 12th at 2:00 PM
- Tequila - Cozy Cone, Saturday, April 18th at 12:00 PM and Sunday, April 19th at 12:00 PM
- Gin - Festival Beverages, Saturday, April 18th at 2:00 PM and Sunday, April 19th at 2:00 PM
- Rum - Oga’s Cantina, Saturday April 25th at 12:00 PM and Sunday April 26th at 12:00 PM
- Tequila, Vodka, Bourbon Mix - Oga’s Cantina - Saturday, April 25th at 2:00 PM and Sunday, April 26th at 2:00 PM
Wine Education & Tasting Seminars
- Lombardi Wines with Tony Lombardi - Saturday April 4th at 4:00 PM, Sunday April 5th at 4:00 PM.
- Disneyland Resort Sommelier - Saturday April 11th at 4:00 PM, and Sunday April 12th, at 4:00 PM.
- Testarossa Winery with Rob Jensen, Saturday April 18th at 4:00 PM, Sunday April 19th at 4:00 PM.
- Skywalker Vineyards with Tom Johnson, Saturday April 25th at 4:00 PM, and Sunday, April 26th at 4:00 PM.
The Festival:
- The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is scheduled to return on March 6th through April 27th, 2026.
- Taking place inside Disney California Adventure (with some festivities extending elsewhere into the Disneyland Resort), the event highlights fun dishes, craft beers, specialty wines, cooking demonstrations, and more all inspired by California Cuisine and culture.
- While some may point out similarities to the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival that takes place annually at Walt Disney World, it's important to remember that this celebration focuses on California flavors.
- Guests visiting during this time can also experience special entertainment offerings and add-on experiences like the ones listed above.
- The festival largely centers around outdoor marketplace kiosks that serve up the drinks and dishes, with special tasting lanyards available to get the most out of the festival.
