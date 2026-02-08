DCA 25th: Cast Members Both Past and Present Celebrate Disney California Adventure's 25 Anniversary on Buena Vista Street

This morning, cast members both past and present gathered on Buena Vista Street to celebrate 25 years of Disney California Adventure!

What’s Happening:

Today, February 8th, Disney California Adventure celebrates its 25th birthday!

Opening in 2001 as Disneyland Resort’s second theme park (and also as Disney’s California Adventure), the park marked a new chapter for the original Disney Parks resort.

While Disney California Adventure has changed drastically during its history, including having a grand reopening in 2012, the park has helped families around the world make long lasting memories at many of the park's attractions.

And that amazing team of cast members, both past and present, are responsible for making that magic come to life.

Shared to Instagram by the official Disneyland Cast and Community page, Disney California Adventure cast members, including some from opening day, gathered to celebrate the milestone.

Joined by Mickey and Minnie in their official DCA 25th outfits, the group gathered to celebrate the 2 and half decades the largest expansion in Disneyland Resort history has been open.

It’s great to see that the people who make the magic come alive get the opportunity to celebrate the amazing accomplishments they’ve all had over the years.

Congrats to the entire Disneyland Resort team!

For those looking to take a California Adventure, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland vacation needs.

