You Could Win Two Official "Star Wars: Outlaws" Books in a New Sweepstakes from Random House and Dark Horse

Fans of Star Wars video games and books are going to want to enter a new sweepstakes from Random House Worlds and Dark Horse Media, in which you could win copies of two exciting new books inspired by the acclaimed 2024 game Star Wars: Outlaws.

What's happening:

A new sweepstakes from Random House Worlds and Dark Horse is offering fans the opportunity to win copies of the new books Star Wars: Outlaws - Low Red Moon by Mike Chen (Star Wars: Brotherhood) and The Art of Star Wars: Outlaws from Massive Entertainment.

While both books are inspired by the 2024 video game Star Wars: Outlaws, Low Red Moon is a prequel novel focused on the characters of ND-5 and Jaylen Vrax, and The Art of Outlaws goes behind the scenes of how the game was conceived and developed.

In order to enter the sweepstakes, simply visit the official website hosted by Penguin Random House and fill in your information. The contest ends a minute before midnight a week from tonight on Monday, February 16.

More Lucasfilm Publishing News: