Trailer Released for the Second “Star Wars Outlaws” Story Pack, “A Pirate's Fortune”

Plus, “Star Wars Outlaws” gets a release date for the Nintendo Switch 2.

At Star Wars Celebration Japan, the first-look trailer debuted for Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune, the game's second story pack.

What’s Happening:

In the new story pack, Kay Vess teams up with the legendary pirate Hondo Ohnaka and face off against Stinger Tash and her Rokana Raiders as you infiltrate the Khepi Tomb to uncover the secrets and hidden treasures it holds.

As part of the update alongside A Pirate’s Fortune, all players will be gifted cosmetic items inspired by Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which will include an outfit for Nix, a Trophy for the speeder and a Trinket for both the speeder and the Trailblazer. The gift will appear in your delivery crate on the Trailblazer after downloading and installing the update.

Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune is releasing on May 15.

is releasing on May 15. In addition, a free demo that features select parts of Star Wars Outlaws: is now available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Ubisoft Connect, the Epic Games Store, and Steam.

It was also announced that Star Wars Outlaws is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on September 4.

is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on September 4. Check out more from Star Wars Celebration Japan here at Laughing Place, including at our live blog

More From Star Wars Celebration: